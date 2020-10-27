Wednesday Tips

David Clough rates Bathiva his best bet of the day and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

The progressive Bathiva can start his new season with victory in the Thatchers Cider Novices' Handicap Chase at Taunton.

The six-year-old is making his stable debut for Fergal O'Brien, having signed off in March with an emphatic course-and-distance success when under the care of David Dennis.

He resumes from a 10lb higher rating, which appears entirely fair for his nine-length dismissal of subsequent winner Desque De L'Isle.

That performance came on soft ground, which is unlikely around Taunton at this time of year despite the recent rain.

But Bathiva has plenty of decent form on a quicker surface - in both his Irish bumpers and over hurdles for Dennis.

He showed promise on his chase debut at Ludlow, before a late mistake took its toll, and on only his third start over fences he has obvious potential for his new trainer.

Earth Leader is also returning for a new stable, having been expertly campaigned in point-to-points and hunter chases by the late Rose Loxton over the last two years.

He will not want the ground to deteriorate on his first attempt for Harry Fry.

But on the basis of his fine hunter form, from a rating of just 117, Earth Leader could have plenty in hand of his rivals in the Newton King Estate Agents Handicap Chase.

Earlier on the card, Level Of Intensity is of note in the opening Cornish Rock Gin "Hands And Heels" Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old vastly outran his odds with a decent run in second at Exeter last time - and up only 1lb with conditions again likely to suit, he must enter equations.

Half-an-hour later, the four-year-old Glory And Honour may be able to take advantage of the stone he receives from Celestial Force in the Summerfield Developments Novices' Hurdle.

Tom Lacey's recruit was disqualified after a wide-margin point-to-point victory on his debut in February, and is quickly switched to jumping again after failing to justify favouritism when finishing second in an Exeter bumper this month.

Celestial Force's trainer Paul Nicholls has fine prospects with Friend Or Foe in the Invest Southwest Handicap Hurdle.

Back from an 18-month break, and a wind operation, Friend Or Foe ran with credit behind a good yardstick in a Chepstow handicap this month - and this looks a good opportunity for a third victory in seven career starts.

At Fakenham, Olly Murphy also appears to have found the right race for Plenty In The Tank to double his tally and remain unbeaten.

The Racing To School, "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle fits the bill for the five-year-old - who beat Murphy's well-regarded odds-on shot Linelee King in a Chepstow bumper a year ago.

Plenty In The Tank was subsequently bought by Linelee King's owners, and makes his stable debut following a wind operation.

Gaelik Coast must concede 9lb to Nicholls' useful four-year-old Mick Pastor in the Greene King IPA Novices' Chase.

But Donald McCain's dual hurdles and point-to-point winner should prove pretty handy at this game too, and can make the long trip from Cheshire worthwhile.

On the Flat, Capriolette has dropped to an enticing mark and has champion jockey Oisin Murphy on board for the first time in division one of Kempton's Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Handicap.

At Nottingham, Espresso Freddo must defy a 5lb penalty in the Covered By MansionBets Beaten By A Head Handicap.

But he won with authority at Windsor last week, and clearly operates well in the forecast soft ground.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 4.25 Gee Rex, 4.55 Leabaland, 5.30 Hype, 6.00 Tipperary Moon, 6.30 Guiding, 7.00 Coins Cross, 7.30 Storm Steps, 8.00 Prime Chief.

FAKENHAM: 1.02 Plenty In The Tank, 1.32 Princeton Royale, 2.02 Isayalittleprayer, 2.32 Vinnie's Getaway, 3.02 Gaelik Coast, 3.32 Glimpse Of Gold, 4.02 Sun Rising Hill.

KEMPTON: 4.15 Excellent George, 4.45 Toptime, 5.15 Magical Mile, 5.45 Capriolette, 6.15 Prize Fighting, 6.45 Frozen Ocean, 7.15 Indigo Times, 7.45 Almighwar, 8.15 Sincerity.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.45 King Francis, 1.15 Espresso Freddo, 1.50 Hey Mr, 2.20 Rasheeq, 2.50 Land Of Winter, 3.20 Cadeau D'Or, 3.50 Seaborough, 4.20 Contrast.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.55 Breakeven, 1.25 Dime A Dozen, 1.55 Cask Mate, 2.25 Dreal Deal, 2.55 Bitview Colin, 3.25 Latest Exhibition, 3.55 Magic Tricks.

TAUNTON: 1.40 Level Of Intensity, 2.10 Glory And Honour, 2.40 Bomber's Moon, 3.10 Friend Or Foe, 3.40 BATHIVA (NAP), 4.10 Earth Leader, 4.40 My Keepsake.

DOUBLE: Earth Leader and Bathiva.