Thursday Tips

Ashley Iveson expects Cloak Of Spirits to strike at Lingfield on Thursday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Cloak Of Spirits should prove a cut above her rivals in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Fleur De Lys Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

Richard Hannon's filly was runner-up to the brilliant Love in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in early June, and has since been placed at Pattern level on a further three occasions.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit made the most of having her sights lowered to Listed class when landing last month's Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket, since when she has produced a career-best performance in the Group One Sun Chariot over the Rowley Mile.

Back in Listed company, Cloak Of Spirits is clear on ratings - and barring a troubled passage, she should prove extremely hard to beat.

The other Listed race on the card, the Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty EBF River Eden Fillies' Stakes, has a more competitive feel to it - with the vote going to the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Sorrel.

A couple of sound efforts in defeat at Kempton last autumn suggested there were races to be won with the Dansili filly, and her first two starts of this season were similarly promising.

A step up to a mile and a half in a modest three-runner race at Leicester in August proved the perfect place for her to open her account, and she has since doubled her tally with a battling victory over the highly-rated Albaflora at Doncaster.

The latter has since pushed St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco all the way in the Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot, giving the Doncaster form an extremely solid look.

With more improvement almost certain from the lightly-raced Sorrel, it will be disappointing if she does not make her presence felt.

Exalted Angel can complete a Southwell hat-trick for Karl Burke in the five-furlong Betway Handicap.

A winner in France in June of last year, the three-year-old struggled back on turf in Britain.

However, he capitalised on a mark of 76 to win over this course and distance on his return from a break in March, and repeated the feat from a perch of 80 in even more impressive style off the back of a seven-month absence a fortnight ago.

Exalted Angel is up 10lb to a rating of 90 for his latest assignment, but the style of his latest triumph suggests it may not be enough to stop him going in again.

The third and final all-weather meeting of the day comes from Chelmsford, where Asdaa rates the best bet in the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

Harry Senior kicks off what could be an exciting career over fences in the Charlotte Cole Memorial Beginners' Chase at Stratford.

Colin Tizzard's inmate won twice over hurdles last season, most notably registering an impressive Grade Two success over King Roland at Cheltenham in late January.

He was disappointingly pulled up in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but it is not too difficult to forgive him that below-par performance, given several of the yard's runners failed to run up to expectations across the four days.

Harry Senior will be expected to take high rank in the novice-chasing division this term, and can make a successful start.

Newton Abbot punters should put their faith in recent course-and-distance winner Sastruga.

A fairly moderate performer in Ireland for leading trainer Henry de Bromhead, the seven-year-old was snapped up for £6,500 by Henry Oliver in the spring - and is now looking a shrewd purchase.

He was a widely unconsidered 40-1 shot for his British bow here earlier in the month, but there did not appear to be any fluke about his victory and there is every reason to believe he can defy a 7lb rise in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Solar Park, 5.30 Dancing Rave, 6.00 Asdaa, 6.30 Lady Morpheus, 7.00 Nightswimming, 7.30 Mars Landing, 8.00 Bird To Love, 8.30 La Dragontea.

CLONMEL: 1.20 Morning Beatrice, 1.50 Decimation, 2.20 Shedding, 2.50 Ask Heather, 3.20 Resurrected Duke, 3.50 Andalusa, 4.20 The Abbey.

LINGFIELD: 12.45 Agent of Fortune, 1.15 She's A Lion, 1.45 Invite, 2.15 Huraiz, 2.45 CLOAK OF SPIRITS (NAP), 3.15 Waltzing, 3.45 Sorrel, 4.15 Azets.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.28 Royal Claret, 1.58 Sastruga, 2.28 Majestic Merlin, 2.58 Russian Exile, 3.28 Night Of Sin, 3.58 Jurys Out, 4.28 Bucko's Boy.

SOUTHWELL: 4.45 Worden Park, 5.15 Makyon, 5.45 Barbaroma, 6.15 Exalted Angel, 6.45 Mr Carbonator, 7.15 May The Sixth, 7.45 Curtiz.

STRATFORD: 12.35 A Perfect Gift, 1.06 Harry Senior, 1.36 Skeaping, 2.06 Dustin Des Mottes, 2.36 Galan Des Planches, 3.06 Champagnesuperover, 3.36 Cougar's Gold, 4.06 No Thanks.

DOUBLE: Cloak Of Spirits and Sorrel.