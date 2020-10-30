Saturday Tips

David Clough makes Ibleo his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Ibleo can begin his new campaign with victory in the tote.co.uk Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Venetia Williams' lightly-raced seven-year-old demonstrated last season both that he can go well after a break and has significant potential to progress further.

Ibleo returned from an absence of more than two years to scoot round Wincanton and win with ease after being left clear at the last on his chasing debut in January.

He was even more emphatic as a winning favourite at Huntingdon a month later, before having to settle for second at the same track under a big weight over half-a-mile further.

The surprise winner did nothing for the form on his return this month, but the likelihood is that Ibleo did not run up to his best - with weight, distance and a third race in relative quick succession all potential mitigating factors.

He therefore resumes on what could be an advantageous rating - and although up against some useful rivals, including Capeland who was an unlucky loser in an eventful renewal of this Listed race last season, he is among the ones receiving the weight this time.

A drop back to close to the minimum trip looks the right move, albeit at a stiffer track, and Ibleo may well still be on an upward curve.

The Sodexo Handicap Hurdle also carries Listed status, and Kid Commando is another who needs to progress to win - but looks the right type to do so.

Anthony Honeyball's six-year-old performed well without winning in two classy bumpers here last season before dominating as he was expected to on hurdles debut and then running a race of promise when third in a Grade Two at Kempton.

He is short on experience for this assignment, but may have the ability to pass it anyway.

The Grade Three Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase is the feature race on a most competitive card, and Whatmore catches the eye.

He failed to add to his chasing debut victory in five subsequent starts last season, so hardly arrives with the profile of a typical winner of this race.

Whatmore was highly consistent, however, and ran with particular credit to be placed in a Grade Two novice at Warwick and then as honourable fourth in a Listed handicap at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henry Daly's eight-year-old has plenty of relevant experience yet finds himself very much at the right end of the weights - sneaking in handily thanks to Cyrname's absence.

Paul Nicholls thought long and hard before deciding to send Britain's highest-rated chaser to Wetherby rather than trying to defy the handicapper in Berkshire.

Cyrname therefore faces nine rivals in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase - and has 13lb and upwards in hand on all of them.

Nicholls' concern is that his Ascot specialist may be below his best returning to a left-handed course for the first time since April 2018.

It remains to be seen if that is the case - but even if it is, or if stamina is also an issue, there is a sufficient leeway in Cyrname's superiority to suggest he will still prevail.

It is easy to see Vinndication getting close to him - in a race with plenty of depth, including its last two winners in attendance, but Cyrname should see them off.

Official figures also point strongly towards victories for Lisnagar Oscar and Verdana Blue, respectively in the bet365 Hurdle and the bet365 Mares' Hurdle.

Verdana Blue, especially, is well clear of her opponents - although she may have to battle the elements if forecast rain turns the ground against her.

Down Royal stages the classiest action of all, and Gordon Elliott is expected by many to dominate the Graded races.

His Delta Work is the obvious selection in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, but he will need to jump far better than he did for much of last season if he is to signal a successful campaign ahead at this top level.

Samcro's fan club is emboldened after his return to form for a second Cheltenham Festival victory back in March - but as long as the ground stays decent, against the race-fit and talented Easy Game, he faces no easy task.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 12.15 Northern Poet, 12.47 Fifty Ball, 1.20 Dorking Boy, 1.55 IBLEO (NAP), 2.32 Captain Morgs, 3.05 Kid Commando, 3.40 Whatmore, 4.17 Off The Planet.

AYR: 12.32 Castle Rushen, 1.07 Katalystic, 1.42 She'sasupermack, 2.17 Highland Hunter, 2.52 Zolfo, 3.27 Goobinator, 4.02 Thunder In Milan.

DOWN ROYAL: 12.40 Quilixios, 1.15 Ballyadam, 1.50 Getaway Gorgeous, 2.25 Delta Work, 3.00 Easy Game, 3.35 Paranoid, 4.10 Vintage Prosecco.

NEWMARKET: 11.50 Mobadra, 12.20 Secret Haunt, 12.55 Branwell, 1.30 Noble Dawn, 2.05 Alba Rose, 2.40 Headman, 3.15 Qaysar, 3.50 Aspiration.

WETHERBY: 12.25 Financial Outcome, 1.00 Ashtown Lad, 1.35 Guy, 2.10 Verdana Blue, 2.45 Lisnagar Oscar, 3.20 Cyrname, 3.55 Arrivederci.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Dark Company, 5.00 Doctor Nuno, 5.30 Luscifer, 6.00 Purple Paddy, 6.30 Zeshov, 7.00 Kenstone, 7.30 Kirtling, 8.00 Law Of One, 8.30 Blue Streak.

DOUBLE: Whatmore and Ibleo.