Sunday Tips

David Clough previews Sunday's racing in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Carlisle.

Imperial Aura can start his new season on the right note in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

Sunday's Listed race over two and a half miles has been the springboard to many a successful campaign, and looks an ideal first assignment for Kim Bailey's Cheltenham Festival winner.

Lostintranslation put up an exemplary display of precision jumping to win last year's edition, before going on to win the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock three weeks later.

In previous years, Waiting Patiently, Seeyouatmidnight and subsequent Grand National hero Many Clouds are on the roll of honour here.

Imperial Aura was expertly handled last season en route to his Festival victory over this distance, and his trainer is doubtless already mapping out a programme for his return to Cheltenham in March.

This test, on forecast deep ground after plenty of rain in Cumbria, should help Bailey decide the seven-year-old's best trip too - with mixed messages on his record last term and high-profile handicap entries already made in the coming weeks for Cheltenham over two and a half miles and Newbury over six furlongs further.

Either way, this looks the ideal opportunity to signpost the future against five very decent rivals.

Elsewhere on the card, Silva Eclipse fits the bill in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

Sue Smith's grey was most consistent last season, often beyond this trip but in similar conditions.

The Eldwick yard was not in form when Silva Eclipse ran moderately in this race last year, and much better can be anticipated this time.

Silva Eclipse stayed on well to be a fair third over three miles, but at a less testing circuit last time - and with that run under his belt - he should be in the thick of it here.

Very First Time has eye-catching credentials in the Cumberland Handicap Chase.

Dan and Harry Skelton's contender has an encouraging recent run under his belt, finishing third at Perth last month on ground that would have been quick enough for him.

He has been dropped 2lb for that first attempt of the season, and ought to be very competitive here with a greater emphasis on stamina and race fitness on his side too.

The surface is sure to be less testing at Huntingdon - where Bailey deploys Espoir De Romay in the Watch And Bet At MansionBet Novices' Chase.

The six-year-old was fancied to run well in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

He did not, especially, but has since had a wind operation and will also run in a first-time tongue strap for his chasing debut.

Those factors will doubtless put some off - but they may help him re-produce last season's winning hurdles form.

If so, he will be hard to beat.

Bathiva signed off more successfully last term, and can start the new one well too in the Like MansionBet On Facebook Macer Gifford Handicap Chase.

He was due to make his stable debut for Fergal O'Brien at Taunton this week, but was a late absentee on the good-to-firm ground.

Bathiva was an easy winner there on his last start for David Dennis in March, and the nine-length runner-up has won his only subsequent start.

A 10lb rise is fair enough - and although this is a competitive race, trip and track look ideal.

The Late Legend is another sure to relish course and distance in the closing second division of the MansionBet Bet 10 Get 20 Handicap Chase - having won over them three weeks ago.

That was his second successive 11-length victory in under a week and despite a rise of 18lb in all, the hat-trick looks on for Tom Weston's improver.

CARLISLE: 1.05 Tupelo Mississippi, 1.35 Alnadam, 2.05 Imperial Icon, 2.40 IMPERIAL AURA (NAP), 3.10 Silva Eclipse, 3.45 Very First Time, 4.15 Karl Philippe.

CORK: 12.40 Barney Stinson, 1.10 Hurricane Cliff, 1.42 Tisadream, 2.15 Ragnar Lodbrok, 2.46 Rapid Response, 3.20 Bay Hill, 3.53 Dreal Deal, 4.25 Brooklynn Glory.

HUNTINGDON: 12.15 Chef De Troupe, 12.48 Tamaris, 1.18 Didonato, 1.49 Espoir De Romay, 2.22 Bathiva, 2.55 Felix D'Autry, 3.27 Wye Aye, 3.58 The Late Legend.

LINGFIELD: 12.55 Conkwell Legend, 1.25 Kapdad, 1.55 Nocte Volatus, 2.30 Time To Get Up, 3.00 Martinhal, 3.35 Hang Tough, 4.05 Kenny George.

NAAS: 12.30 Grigadale, 1.00 Taipan, 1.30 Fiscal Rules, 2.00 With Thanks, 2.35 Hot Voice, 3.05 Thefaithfulindian, 3.40 Beyond Happy.

DOUBLE: Very First Time and Imperial Aura.