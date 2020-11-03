Wednesday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with the best bet coming at Kempton.

Roulston Scar let down his supporters last time - but it could pay to keep the faith as he tries his luck again in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

Trained by the Crisford team, Roulston Scar landed a nice pot at Meydan back in January and was not disgraced in two further Dubai runs before heading back to Britain, where he made a belated return in September.

The four-year-old shrugged off a 227-day absence to beat a fine yardstick in Danzeno by half a length - and having previously shown decent form on easy ground, it was no surprise confidence was high at York last month.

However, Roulston Scar never looked like troubling the judge - coming under strong pressure with a couple of furlongs to run in an ultra-competitive handicap and eventually being eased down to finish last.

Something was clearly amiss that day, with the suspicion Roulston Scar just suffered a bit of the dreaded 'bounce factor'. But freshened up for this six-furlong heat, he is an interesting all-weather debutant.

After three luckless maiden runs, Cotai Bear can finally come good in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap.

Novice company proved just a shade beyond Ed Walker's charge, finishing eighth at the first attempt, a narrow second next time and then third on his most recent start.

He clearly has ability, and an opening mark of 78 gives his team something to work with.

Romantic Song is another with abundant promise and looks the pick in the second division of the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Hailing from an excellent family, she was not given a hard time when her chance had gone on her debut - and her fourth place can certainly be upgraded.

Silver Horn is another bred in the purple and she makes her debut in division two of the Play 3-2-Win At MansionBet EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Nottingham.

A daughter of John Gosden's Derby winner Golden Horn, Silver Horn is out of Magnificent Style - making her a half-sister to Nathaniel, Great Heavens, Playful Act and Percussionist among others.

Her future clearly lies over middle distances, and the fact Gosden starts her over a mile underlines that view.

Main Fact is on a roll right now, and will take some stopping MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Handicap.

The seven-year-old thrives when the mud is flying, having won each of his two Flat starts this term - cantering home at Newbury at the end of last month before blasting his rivals by 11 lengths when turning out again at Haydock just four days later.

If you factor in his five hurdles wins during the last jumps campaign, Main Fact is unbeaten in his last seven starts - and David Pipe has found another good opportunity to maintain that victorious streak.

At the other end of the scale, Leodis Dream has not hit the mark in more than a year now, but he can snap his losing run in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

He has dropped to his lowest mark since last May, when he triumphed off his current perch of 94 at Chester, but he has been set some tough tasks in the interim.

A recent fourth behind a couple of re-opposing rivals at Wolverhampton suggests the fire still burns, and sticking at five furlongs seems a smart move.

Breakfast warmed up for the first division of the Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle with a recent Flat spin, and is one for the Musselburgh short-list.

He shaped with promise as a juvenile hurdler in 2018 but has obviously had some issues since, because his Newcastle run came on the back of a 716-day break. Improvement is anticipated.

DUNDALK: 2.05 Earls, 2.35 Ginato, 3.05 Ediyva, 3.35 Crystal Dawn, 4.05 Jazzelle, 4.35 Chagall, 5.05 Irish Poseidon, 5.35 Wojood.

KEMPTON: 4.20 Camassia, 4.50 Moonlit Night, 5.20 Romantic Song, 5.50 Cotai Bear, 6.20 Rock Sound, 6.50 ROULSTON SCAR (NAP), 7.20 Crown Power, 7.50 Alezan.

LINGFIELD: 12.30 Prince Rock, 1.00 The Attorney, 1.30 Lequinto, 2.00 Spanish Star, 2.30 Leodis Dream, 3.00 Sandyman, 3.30 Madame Peltier, 4.00 Tanqeeb.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.20 Bareback Jack, 12.50 Going Mobile, 1.20 Park Lane Dancer, 1.50 Del Duque, 2.20 Vino's Choice, 2.50 Breakfast, 3.20 Totally Rejected, 3.50 Flighty Bride.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.40 Sans Pretention, 1.10 Silver Horn, 1.40 Orientalism, 2.10 Eagle Terrace, 2.40 Main Fact, 3.10 Fox Hill, 3.40 Tilsworth Rose, 4.10 Ring Of Gold.

DOUBLE: Cotai Bear and Roulston Scar.