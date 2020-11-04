Thursday Tips

Visinari is Anita Chambers' best bet of the day and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Visinari is a fascinating contender in the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap at Chelmsford.

Mark Johnston's charge was a real buzz horse last season after winning by three and a half lengths on his racecourse bow at Newmarket, with seven of his nine rivals that day having subsequently gone on to score at varying levels.

That is clearly a decent bit of form, and Johnston obviously rated the colt highly as he hiked him up to Group Two level for the July Stakes next time - and he ran well enough to be beaten a neck in third.

He unsurprisingly proved no match for an exceptional juvenile in Pinatubo at Goodwood on his following appearance - while his final effort in a Doncaster Listed heat again worked out well, with Royal Ascot hero Molatham taking the prize, as subsequent Group race winners Wichita and Berlin Tango followed him home with Visinari in fourth.

Visinari tried to make all on each of those occasions, so it was a surprise to see him in the rear on his belated return at York in August. But he was noted making fair progress at the end - and while he was well beaten, it could be dangerous to write him off.

The son of Dark Angel switches up to 10 furlongs here, and his mark has slipped to 103 - which should not be beyond him if he has made the anticipated progress.

Higher Kingdom hit the target on his latest start and can successfully switch from novice company for the Bet In Play Handicap.

Winner of two his three outings to date, Archie Watson's charge was returning from a length lay-off when striking at Newcastle in September, defying a penalty in the process.

A starting mark of 83 looks fair, with that rating actually being 4lb lower than he was when scoring at Gosforth Park.

Miaella is a mare in form and she can make it four wins on the spin in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

The five-year-old won off a mark of 48 at Wolverhampton and then defied a 9lb rise to hack up over the same five furlongs she faces here in September.

A further 8lb rise could not hold her back at Lingfield at the start of October - and although Chelsea Banham's runner has gone up another 4lb subsequently, it may not be enough to halt her winning run.

Imperial Dawn has some decent bits of form against Group-race performers earlier in the campaign - and while he has not hit those heights himself, he can strike in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Nursery Handicap at Kempton.

He recently finished third at this track, when things did not really go in his favour as he raced keenly after getting a bump at the start before rallying at the finish. A mark of 60 looks well within his compass.

The Big Breakaway is the star name on show at Newbury as he makes his fencing bow in the KKA-Highpoint Beginners' Chase.

A point-to-point winner before changing hands for 360,000 euros, The Big Breakaway was a cosy winner on his first two hurdles starts for the Colin Tizzard team last year, before a knocked joint forced connections to plot a direct route to the Cheltenham Festival.

He was far from disgraced in finishing fourth behind superstar Envoi Allen, particularly after such a lengthy break, but his future has always appeared to lie over fences - and this is a good starting point.

Kateson was Grade One-placed over hurdles as a novice, but his chase campaign did not really catch light last term - and it seems a wise choice to return to the smaller obstacles.

The Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle is a competitive starting point for Tom Lacey's runner, whose rating of 135 looks pretty handy.

Casablanca Mix can collect her third Listed win in Market Rasen's Watch And Bet At MansionBet Bud Booth Mares' Chase.

Nicky Henderson's charge is an admirable type who has only really disappointed on a handful of occasions, and she should be primed for this after a recent second at Chepstow.

Sedgefield punters can rely on Gordon Elliott's Irish challenger Glorious Zoff in the Alrose Productions Creating Event Experiences Juvenile Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.45 Mashmoom, 5.15 Hello Me, 5.45 Beautiful Bertie, 6.15 Higher Kingdom, 6.45 VISINARI (NAP), 7.15 Miaella, 7.45 Album.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Imperial Dawn, 4.55 Deputy, 5.30 Wirko, 6.00 Dream Chaser, 6.30 War Leader, 7.00 Dramatica, 7.30 Red Jasper, 8.00 Justified, 8.30 Running Cloud.

MARKET RASEN: 12.00 Mayne, 12.30 Ballingers Corner, 1.02 Casablanca Mix, 1.37 Subway Surf, 2.07 Alexander The Grey, 2.40 Oksana, 3.15 Black Abbey, 3.50 Invicta Lake.

NEWBURY: 12.20 Playa Blanca, 12.55 Soaring Glory, 1.30 The Big Breakaway, 2.00 Gran Luna, 2.30 Kateson, 3.05 Azzerti, 3.40 No Ordinary Joe, 4.15 Skytastic.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.10 Here Comes Johny, 12.40 Nortonthorpelegend, 1.15 Archie Brown, 1.45 Grand Coureur, 2.15 Glorious Zoff, 2.50 Just Call Me Al, 3.25 Splash The Cash, 4.00 Shallow Run.

THURLES: 12.15 Pat Coyne, 12.47 Steer Clear, 1.22 Place Des Vosges, 1.52 Breezy Bell, 2.22 Karen's Gift, 2.57 Call The Tune, 3.32 Salt Wind.

DOUBLE: Visinari and The Big Breakaway.