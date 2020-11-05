Friday's Tips

Ashley Iveson previews every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Friday with the best bet running at Warwick.

Allmankind is expected to make a successful start to his career over fences in the Stan Mellor Memorial Novices' Chase at Warwick.

Dan Skelton's keen-going front-runner emerged as one of the leading juvenile hurdlers in Britain last season - winning his first three starts over obstacles, including an impressive display in the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow.

He could finish only third when fancied for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, and would have been fourth but for Goshen's high-profile exit at the final obstacle.

It was a little disappointing he was unable to get back on the winning trail on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month, again finishing third in a race that looked an excellent opportunity.

However, he should improve for the run - and getting weight from his elders on his introduction to the larger obstacles, he is likely to take plenty of pegging back on a track that should play to his strengths.

Dan and Harry Skelton may also land the racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle with the hugely promising Wilde About Oscar.

The five-year-old bolted up in a bumper here on New Year's Eve, before finishing fourth behind a horse who has since made a name for himself on the Flat in Ocean Wind in a Listed event at Newbury.

He justified cramped odds on his hurdling bow at Uttoxeter three weeks ago, and can defy a winner's penalty before stepping up in grade.

Danse Idol is a major contender for the EBF Star Sports #10K Showtime Guarantee Mares' Beginners' Chase at Fontwell, for the formidable partnership of Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

The seven-year-old won twice from eight attempts over hurdles and only once finished out of the first three.

She has been off the track since finishing third in what was a quality handicap hurdle at Wincanton in late January, with the winner Espoir De Romay having recently made a successful switch to fences at Huntingdon.

Danse Idol can repeat the feat for a yard firing on all cylinders.

Rayna's World should prove too good for her rivals on her return to Hexham for the carpetgallop.co.uk Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The daughter of Poet's Voice came from the clouds to grab third when a 100-1 shot for the mares' novices' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March - and while she is undoubtedly flattered a shade by her finishing position, she is a decent sort all the same.

After filling the runner-up spot on the Flat at Catterick on her return from a summer break, Rayna's World comfortably went one better back over jumps with a 13-length demolition job here less than a fortnight ago.

With the conditions forecast to be even more testing this time around, a drop from two-and-a-half to two miles is not seen as a huge inconvenience.

All-weather fare comes from Newcastle, where Dick Datchery catches the eye in the Betway Handicap.

David O'Meara's inmate ran his best race for a while when a close-up third at Ayr last month, suggesting his return to the winner's circle is not too far away.

He is only 4lb above his last winning mark, and it will be interesting to see how he fares on an artificial surface.

Later in the evening, attentions switch to the first of two days of Breeders' Cup action at Keeneland.

There is plenty of European interest. But the best bet on the opening night is the Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal, who is blessed with eye-watering speed and can overcome a wide draw in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

CURRAGH: 12.15 Buzz Of New York, 12.45 Charmed, 1.20 Captain Rock, 1.55 Turbulence, 2.30 Shamiyan, 3.05 Ciel D'afrique, 3.40 Excuzio Joe, 4.10 Lincoln.

DUNDALK: 4.45 Ola Bonita, 5.15 Guitar Man, 5.45 Longbourn, 6.15 New Moon Rising, 6.45 Sunset Nova, 7.15 Guanabara Bay, 7.45 Downforce, 8.15 Sienna Lady.

FONTWELL: 12.50 Ocean Drifter, 1.25 Danse Idol, 2.00 Good News, 2.35 Finnegan's Garden, 3.10 Gustavian, 3.45 Exxaro, 4.15 Joe Warbrick.

HEXHAM: 1.10 Barnay, 1.45 Rayna's World, 2.20 Sao, 2.55 The Very Thing, 3.30 McGinty's Dream, 4.05 Clattering Ford.

NEWCASTLE: 4.00 Dawaaleeb, 4.30 Illustrator, 5.00 Hong Kong Harry, 5.30 Dick Datchery, 6.00 Hunters Step, 6.30 Oriental Lilly, 7.00 Strong Steps, 7.35 The Thin Blue Line, 8.05 St Anne's.

WARWICK: 11.55 Camacho Man, 12.25 Wilde About Oscar, 1.00 ALLMANKIND (NAP), 1.35 Kannapolis, 2.10 Antony, 2.45 Magic River, 3.20 Flirtatious Girl, 3.52 Blue Sans.

DOUBLE: Wilde About Oscar and Allmankind.