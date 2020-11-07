Sunday's Tips

David Clough previews every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the bet of the day running at Ffos Las.

Mack The Man can make a successful debut over fences in the Walters Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las.

Evan Williams' six-year-old was a revelation over hurdles last season, showing vastly improved form after managing only two moderate placings in his previous novice campaign.

Mack The Man ran only three times, but raised his rating by more than a stone with two emphatic victories before being pitched into the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

He was running with great credit there too, until being brought down in a melee at the last flight when still close up and likely to play a hand in the finish.

His hurdles rating was subsequently left alone, suggesting he could well have another chance at another big pot over the smaller obstacles this term.

It is therefore instructive that Williams instead sends him straight over fences, and Mack The Man can vindicate the move at his local track - where conditions are likely to be spot on, following his two victories in the mud last year.

He has it all to do, on those hurdles figures, with three of his four rivals in what looks a tough introduction over fences - but he has at least as much potential as any of them in this new discipline.

Williams rarely comes away from Ffos Las empty-handed, and he could well make it a double this time - because Mouseinthehouse is back for more in the Pennant Walters Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old has won on his last two course-and-distance visits, defying an 8lb rise last month - and albeit from another 5lb up the ratings, the hat-trick must be on.

Sandown stages a classy card, headlined by the Listed Future Stars Intermediate Chase.

It is a race which has often lived up to its name - although 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree rather mangled the script by taking it after he had already secured Cheltenham glory, and then failing to win again in an injury-curtailed career.

Just last year, Santini ground out an unimpressive victory yet went on to be beaten only a neck by dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo at Cheltenham in March.

This edition is again a select field, with just three runners, and is likely to go the way of Harry Fry's If The Cap Fits.

A Grade One-winning hurdler at this trip, If The Cap Fits posted a commanding victory over three furlongs shorter on his chasing debut at Ffos Las last month.

He has already proved he is at least as effective up to this distance.

Coneygree's trainer Mark Bradstock may be in for another memorable afternoon in Esher, where his Step Back had his finest hour with a runaway success in the 2018 bet365 Gold Cup.

Step Back returned to finish third in that big spring handicap 12 months later - and these days, as a 10-year-old, can take his chance in the Sandown Park Veterans' Handicap Chase.

He proved himself pretty sprightly with a convincing win in a much less competitive race at Wincanton on his first start of the season last month - and up just 3lb for his trouble, he should be in the thick of it again.

The additional meeting at Stratford provides an unexpected opportunity for Bathiva to follow up last week's easy Huntingdon win, under a 7lb penalty, in the Binton Novices' Handicap Chase.

In Ireland, Navan's card contains Graded and feature handicap action.

Henry de Bromhead may have the answers in both, with A Plus Tard an obvious choice to go one better than he did on his return last year in the Grade Two Tote Fortria Chase and Plan Of Attack a more speculative proposition to erase the memory of a poor recent run in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase.

FFOS LAS: 1.07 Freddie Darling, 1.42 MACK THE MAN (NAP), 2.17 Ask Me Early, 2.50 Tudors Treasure, 3.25 Out The Glen, 3.55 Mouseinthehouse, 4.25 Broke Away.

NAVAN: 12.00 Vee Dancer, 12.30 Annexation, 1.00 Sixshooter, 1.35 Plan Of Attack, 2.10 A Plus Tard, 2.45 Dlauro, 3.20 Pike County, 3.50 Criq Rock.

SANDOWN: 12.40 First Lord De Cuet, 1.15 Sevarano, 1.50 Adrimel, 2.25 If The Cap Fits, 3.00 Faivoir, 3.30 Step Back, 4.00 Flemenstide.

STRATFORD: 12.20 Stubborn Logic, 12.50 Cracker Jak, 1.25 Apple Mack, 2.00 Hawk Wind, 2.35 Bathiva, 3.10 Scrutinise, 3.40 Hold Me Tight, 4.10 Harde Fashion.

DOUBLE: Mack The Man and Step Back.