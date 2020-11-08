Monday Tips

Keith Hamer rates Flashing Glance as Monday's best bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Flashing Glance is worth a long look in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier at Kempton.

Tom Lacey has his stable in great form - and Flashing Glance is no exception, having won his last two starts at Uttoxeter and Market Rasen.

The seven-year-old has been raised a total of 9lb for those victories, in which front-running tactics made the difference.

He had just been beaten at Uttoxeter in August when ridden with more restraint on his first start since January. Now he is in full flow, Flashing Glance can keep up the good work for the Herefordshire trainer.

Vegas Blue landed the odds with the minimum of fuss at Huntingdon and looks a good bet to double up in the Wise Betting At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle.

That was only the five-year-old mare's second run over hurdles, but it shows how highly she is rated at Nicky Henderson's stable.

Vegas Blue was sent off 6-4 favourite for a hot novice event at Kempton on Boxing Day when fifth to stablemate Fred on her jumps debut, after winning both her bumpers. She can take this on the way to better things.

One Night In Milan can put behind him an inauspicious start over fences and show his true colours in the Racing TV Novices' Chase at Carlisle.

A blunder at the fourth fence at Wetherby caused his rider to lose his irons and forced him to pull up not long afterwards.

Keith Dalgleish's charge was not unfancied, sent off 8-1 third-favourite behind market leader Shan Blue - who not only won the prize but has followed up in good style at the same course.

If he can transfer his decent hurdles form which saw him win four times and finish third in the Grade Two Rendlesham Hurdle, then he should win his fair share over the bigger obstacles.

Ain't My Fault may take the feature race on the card, the Durdar Graduation Chase, after registering a first win under rules at Hexham.

It was the manner of the victory by the seven-year-old, trained by Lucinda Russell, that caught the eye - and he should be able to build on that five-and-a-half-length verdict over Cobaltic.

Anemoi may continue to make up for lost time in the Don't Put Bodhi In The Corner Novices' Chase at Chepstow.

Harry Whittington's six-year-old returned from a 550-day absence to win emphatically in a Wetherby handicap hurdle last month.

That was also his first start since undergoing a wind operation.

He has been given a sensible, short break to get over his exertions and is capable of scoring again on his chasing debut.

Kilconny Bridge can successfully give weight away all round on her first start of the season in the Mark Stewart Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Anthony Honeyball's winning point-to-pointer racked up four more victories in five attempts last season - in a bumper and maiden hurdle before completing her campaign in two handicaps over varying distances.

She appears to have a fine chance of extending her sequence here.

It is well over two years since Poyle Vinnie last ran at Southwell, but he is a dual course winner and can make a successful return in the Betway Handicap.

The 10-year-old, trained by Ruth Carr, showed his turn was near when blowing away the cobwebs in third behind John Kirkup at Pontefract recently, after a break of 93 days.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 12.50 Honda Fifty, 1.20 One Night In Milan, 1.50 Champagne Terri, 2.25 Ain't My Fault, 2.56 Scottish Accent, 3.30 Bluefortytwo, 4.00 Del La Mar Rocket.

CHEPSTOW: 12.30 Seelotmorebusiness, 1.00 Nocte Volatus, 1.30 California Soul, 2.05 Iron Horse, 2.40 Kilconny Bridge, 3.10 Anemoi, 3.45 Brewers Project, 4.15 Auba Me Yang.

DUNDALK: 2.00 Tony The Gent, 2.35 Conor Hogan, 3.05 Nightly Wailing, 3.40 Basharat, 4.10 Jered Maddox, 4.45 Maggie Thunder, 5.20 Aikido, 5.50 Breakfast Club.

KEMPTON: 12.40 Grey Spirit, 1.10 Working Class, 1.40 Vegas Blue, 2.15 Havana Hermano, 2.48 FLASHING GLANCE (NAP), 3.20 Jubilympics, 3.53 Peckinpah.

SOUTHWELL: 4.35 Aria Rose, 5.05 Professor Galant, 5.35 Viva Voce, 6.05 Poyle Vinnie, 6.35 Widaad, 7.05 Artistic Streak, 7.35 Cape Greco, 8.05 Visibility.

DOUBLE: Flashing Glance and Vegas Blue.