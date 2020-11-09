Tuesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Movin Time her best Tuesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Movin Time shaped with abundant promise on his Newcastle debut and will surely prove difficult to beat on his return to Gosforth Park for the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football EBF Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian's juvenile was seemingly not well fancied for his racecourse introduction a fortnight ago as a 22-1 shot, but belied his odds to finish a clear second behind Charlie Appleby's newcomer Rebel's Romance.

Movin Time took a bit of time to get going over a mile on his initial run, but finished well enough without being given a hard time.

The Fastnet Rock colt will be better for the experience and looks a winner in waiting.

King Of The South is an intriguing contender in division one of the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old will be making his debut for William Knight having previously been with David Lanigan, before he left the training ranks earlier this year.

King Of The South showed a degree of ability in three runs for Lanigan, twice finishing third in maiden and novice company to earn a starting mark of 68.

Clearly he is no world beater, but moving up to 10 furlongs at Gosforth Park looks a good move and his rating gives him plenty of scope.

Master Tommytucker has become a bit frustrating to follow, but he can secure his first win in nearly a year in the Download The tote App Intermediate Chase at Huntingdon.

His first win over fences reads quite well given second-placed Who Dares Wins went on to strike at Grade Two level over fences, as well as on the level in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot.

However, Master Tommytucker's jumping has been a real issue, falling in three of his five chase outings, most notably when still bowling along in Grade One company at Kempton last Christmas.

Paul Nicholls' runner at least made it round on his seasonal return at Newton Abbot last month, but again a couple of shaky leaps cost him valuable momentum and he had no answer when Al Dancer breezed by him.

Nicholls has sidestepped a more competitive assignment at Cheltenham on Saturday, a choice which can pay dividends with a confidence-boosting victory against a solitary rival.

Master Tommytucker's stable companion Wild Max gets the nod in the Download The tote App Michaelmas Handicap Hurdle.

A fair sort on the Flat in Germany for Andreas Wohler, the five-year-old won twice from three starts as a novice hurdler last season.

He made his handicap debut and reappearance at Cheltenham last month and was far from disgraced in finishing fourth, especially after being badly hampered by a faller two flights from the finish.

Wild Max remains open to improvement and appears feasibly treated on a mark of 132.

As I See It should be primed for Lingfield's Weatherbys Racing Diaries Handicap Hurdle after a recent second place, while Dolcita looks the class act in the Pertemps Network Intermediate Hurdle at Hereford.

Previously trained by Willie Mullins, the five-year-old was fancied for the Grade Two mares' novices' hurdle at Cheltenham, but was hammered 12 lengths by then stablemate Concertista after a mistake at the last.

Now with Nicholls, Dolcita has an engine and if the trainer can iron out her jumping, she could rank highly this term.

SELECTIONS:

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.30 Rose Milan, 1.00 Saint Benedict, 1.30 Auvergnat, 2.00 Optum, 2.30 Time To Bite, 3.00 Mystic Embarr, 3.30 Eyre Square, 4.00 Split The Bucket.

HEREFORD: 12.37 Getaweapon, 1.07 Stupid Cupid, 1.37 Adjourned, 2.07 Town Parks, 2.37 William Henry, 3.07 Dolcita, 3.37 Uncle O, 4.12 Numero Uno.

HUNTINGDON: 12.15 Bolt N Brown, 12.45 Master Tommytucker, 1.15 Fibonacci, 1.45 Wild Max, 2.15 Nightline, 2.45 Candy Lou, 3.15 Just Marvin, 3.50 Shield Of Honour.

LINGFIELD: 12.53 Brother Windsor, 1.23 Rabski, 1.53 Silent Encore, 2.23 Samtara, 2.53 Sky Full Of Stars, 3.23 As I See It, 3.58 Impulsive Leader.

NEWCASTLE: 2.50 Clearance, 3.20 King Of The South, 3.55 Sky Power, 4.25 MOVIN TIME (NAP), 4.55 Holy Endeavour, 5.25 Tefnut, 5.55 Pockley, 6.25 Moretti.

DOUBLE: Movin Time and Master Tommytucker.