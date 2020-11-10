Wednesday Tips

Boldmere is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Boldmere can get back on the winning trail with victory in the Anne Duchess of Westminster Memorial Handicap Chase at Bangor.

Caroline Bailey's charge won two of his first three outings over fences last term, impressing on just his second start when making short work of winning a Leicester handicap by 12 lengths, before defying a 10lb rise to follow up at Doncaster in December.

Another 9lb hike prompted Bailey to raise her sights to Grade Two company in the Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby and it looked as though it would be an inspired move as Boldmere race prominently and looked well in control with a small advantage coming to the final obstacle.

However, he got it all wrong and took a heavy fall, costing him what looked set to be a decisive victory.

Any hopes of spring compensation were dashed by the lockdown, but Boldmere showed enough on his recent Chepstow spin to suggest he could yet make his mark at a decent level.

While a 21-length fourth might not seem promising, Boldmere raced pretty freely before getting tired and it was encouraging to see him put in a couple of bold leaps, with progression for the outing assured.

Stormy Ireland made a decent start for Paul Nicholls when second on her yard debut and she can take a swift step up in her stride in the Bangor On Dee Racecourse Mares' Novices' Chase.

A Grade Three winner and Grade One-placed over hurdles for Willie Mullins, the six-year-old was switched to Nicholls for the new campaign and he wasted no time in turning her attentions to fences.

Sent off an odds-on favourite at Newton Abbot, Stormy Ireland perhaps faced a tough task in retrospect against Eldorado Allen despite getting a handy chunk of weight from that rival.

Stormy Ireland adopted her usual front-running position on that occasion, but found herself being taken on for the lead which did not seem to suit and she possibly put a bit too much into the early part of her race.

A stumble at the final obstacle hardly helped her chance, but a two-length defeat was no disgrace and she remains a top-drawer recruit to the chase ranks.

Fiddlerontheroof also had a tall reputation over hurdles and he made his chasing bow in what was a top-notch three-runner affair at Ffos Las last month.

Classy staying hurdler If The Cap Fits had too many guns for him, but Fiddlerontheroof turned in a largely accurate display of fencing and Robbie Power was not hard on him once his chance had gone.

Beaten seven and a half lengths, Colin Tizzard will be hoping that experience gives Fiddlerontheroof the edge in a fascinating Racing TV HD On Sky 426 Beginners' Chase at Exeter.

Ranch Hand is an eyecatching newcomer to the National Hunt sphere in the Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle.

The four-year-old boasts a Flat rating of 106 and was last gamely fending off the admirable Withhold in a Listed heat over two miles at Newmarket in September.

Andrew Balding had his eye on a hurdling campaign after that success and given how he thrived for a move up to two miles, this event looks well within his remit.

Glittering Love can make the most of a return to fences in Ayr's William Hill Racing Radio Handicap Chase after a move back to hurdles at the end of last term failed to produce any joy.

Poetry And Art can make her fitness edge tell in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes at Kempton.

William Haggas' charge has finished fourth in each of her two outings to date, pulling far too hard in the early stages on heavy ground at Leicester on her debut, before running out of petrol at the finish.

She again did not settle second time out at Chelmsford, having to work hard from a wide draw to get on the lead before just getting run out of it in the finish.

Poetry And Art should have learnt plenty for those two runs and can hit the mark now.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.35 Those Tiger Feet, 1.10 Velasco, 1.45 Talkofgold, 2.20 Marown, 2.50 Glittering Love, 3.25 Without Conviction.

BANGOR: 12.45 Caboy, 1.20 Stormy Ireland, 1.55 BOLDMERE (NAP), 2.28 Pyramid Place, 3.00 Any News, 3.33 Chirico Vallis, 4.05 Locallink.

DUNDALK: 2.15 Irish Poseidon, 2.45 Pienta, 3.20 Offiah, 3.50 Prince Of Peace, 4.20 Jackmel, 4.50 Chagall, 5.20 Kaluz, 5.50 Hazard.

EXETER: 12.55 Caspers Court, 1.30 Ranch Hand, 2.05 Vango De Vaige, 2.36 Thegallantway, 3.10 Fiddlerontheroof, 3.41 Dante's View, 4.11 Kilmington Rose.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Sabousi, 4.35 Million Reasons, 5.05 Poetry And Art, 5.35 Khezaana, 6.05 Final Applause, 6.35 Colonel Whitehead, 7.05 Letmelivemylife, 7.35 Alminoor, 8.05 Imperium.

DOUBLE: Boldmere and Poetry And Art.