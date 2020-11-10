Thursday Tips

Threeunderthrufive can take advantage of an easier task than he would have faced at Cheltenham by landing Ludlow's Shukers Introductory Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls had also entered his charge for a Grade Two heat on the first day of the Open meeting, but it perhaps makes sense to aim at a less competitive event at this stage with a horse who is full of promise.

The five-year-old was not a cheap purchase at 120,000 euros back in 2018 - and while he was well beaten on his initial bumper start last term, a second run proved just the ticket as he edged home in tough conditions at Chepstow back in January.

He ran around a bit under pressure that day but showed the experience was not lost when making a professional start to his hurdles career with a five-and-a-half-length verdict at Lingfield last month.

Threeunderthrufive certainly did not have to hit anywhere near top gear on that occasion, but should strip fitter for the run and go well again, even under a penalty.

Overpriced Mixer is another who goes to Ludlow rather than Cheltenham, and again it appears a sensible move - given he had to survive quite the scare at the last on his way to victory at Kempton recently.

The three-year-old was a length clear and had seemingly done all the hard work coming to the final obstacle last month, only to hang left and try to run out, with Nico de Boinville doing brilliantly well to maintain the partnership.

Despite losing his irons, De Boinville ensured his mount triumphed by half a length, but it would surely have been more were it not for that incident.

Overpriced Mixer possibly is not straightforward, but he should be good enough in the Shukers Landrover Juvenile Hurdle.

Pontresina can bring up a double in the Arthur & Peggy White Memorial Handicap Chase at Taunton.

The seven-year-old is clearly in excellent heart this term, having come home first on each of his two starts, although he was disqualified and placed second on the first occasion at Fontwell in September.

Oliver Sherwood's charge was ruled to have caused sufficient interference to merit demotion, but he made no mistake at Kempton the next time, powering home by three-quarters of a length.

Racing off a 4lb higher mark, he turned in a fine round of jumping and kept on all the way to the line. A further 4lb hike may not trouble him here.

Monbeg Theatre is another who can make it two on the bounce in the Cavellos Spennymoor Book Now For December Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

Rated as high as 148 over hurdles, his chase mark still gives connections a little to work with.

Aim For The Stars should take the move up to 10 furlongs in her stride in Chelmsford's Racing Welfare Supporting Racing's Workforce Handicap.

James Tate started this Muhaarar filly over seven furlongs at Sandown back in August without success, before edging up to a mile on her next outing.

Third on that start, Aim For The Stars was putting in her best work at the end - so moving up to just shy of 10 furlongs last time looked the right choice, and so it proved as she triumphed by two and a quarter lengths.

That was probably only an average novice event, but Aim For The Stars looked better the further she went and she can continue improving.

SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 4.30 Eloquent Arthur, 5.00 Trumble, 5.30 Libby Ami, 6.00 Livia The Empress, 6.30 She's A Lion, 7.00 Aim For The Stars 7.30 Tahan, 8.00 Dazzling Des.

CLONMEL: 12.15 Feelgood Island, 12.45 Ennemi Public, 1.15 Torygraph, 1.50 Desire De Joie, 2.25 Magic Of Light, 3.00 Bachasson, 3.35 Spancil Hill, 4.05 Corran Cross.

LUDLOW: 12.35 Shore Shanty, 1.07 Dollar And A Dream, 1.40 THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE (NAP), 2.15 Don Lami, 2.50 Overpriced Mixer, 3.25 Moon Of Baroda, 3.55 Doddiethegreat.

SEDGEFIELD: 11.50 Cuba Ruba, 12.20 Grand Coureur, 12.52 Plenty Of Butty, 1.22 Zamarkhan, 1.57 Monbeg Theatre, 2.32 African Dance, 3.07 Bobmahley, 3.40 Iolani.

TAUNTON: 1.00 Mizen Master, 1.30 Armed, 2.05 Tomorrow Mystery, 2.40 Pontresina, 3.15 Aggy With It, 3.45 Peterborough, 4.15 Rose To Fame.

DOUBLE: Threeunderthrufive and Aim For The Stars.