Sunday's Tips

David Clough previews Sunday's racing in the UK and Ireland with Edwardstone the best bet at Cheltenham.

Edwardstone has all the right attributes for a notable victory in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The ultra-competitive event, which has been a springboard for top-class and even champion hurdlers through its history, is an obvious first target of the season as Alan King's six-year-old enters open company after his fine novice campaign.

Edwardstone was unable to cap his progression with a telling performance against the cream of the crop when only a 23-length sixth behind Shishkin in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle over course and distance when last seen at the Festival in March.

That means he remains on a feasible rating of 142, though, for the Greatwood.

He therefore has very credible prospects of continuing King's fine run of late in big races, across the codes, and providing a second consecutive success in this Grade Three handicap for the Barbury Castle trainer - who struck last year with Harambe, and two years earlier too thanks to Elgin.

A significant feature of Edwardstone's performances to date has been a tendency to pull too hard for his own good, yet he overcame that issue to win his first two novices around this time last year and then be beaten only a neck in a Grade Two at Haydock.

It will be most disappointing if he is not capable of further improvement this year - and even if he is still minded to race more keenly than is ideal, a race of this nature should provide the pace he needs to deliver his challenge.

Either way, it is hard to imagine that at some point soon he will not achieve a higher rating - and he therefore fits the template of a Greatwood winner.

There is every chance too that Paul Nolan has found the right race for Discorama - who, surprisingly, is bidding for only his second victory over fences in the Planteur At Chapel Stud Handicap Chase.

The highly-consistent seven-year-old is already a veteran of three Cheltenham Festivals, and has the distinction of being placed each time.

Yet his only success over fences to date came on his chasing debut in a beginners' race at Naas two years ago.

Seven subsequent attempts have yielded four runner-up spots and indicated Discorama is just shy of top class but surely capable of winning at least one decent handicap.

He moves back up in trip here, having already proved he stays almost four miles when a close second in an especially gruelling edition of the National Hunt Novices' Chase in 2019.

Discorama will have to lug a hefty weight again, but this distance of an extended three miles three furlongs could just give him the edge he needs.

Defi Du Seuil may also find himself running over further again at some stage this season - but it is unlikely to be in excess of three miles.

On his return in the Shloer Chase, Philip Hobbs' seven-year-old still sets the standard over two miles - and although he faces a major challenge from young pretenders Put The Kettle On and Rouge Vif, among others, it is they who must improve to get the better of him.

Defi Du Seuil was imperious for the majority of last season, counting this Grade Two and two at the top level among his three victories, before fluffing his lines here as an odds-on favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

A successful defence of his Shloer title is nonetheless the most likely outcome this weekend.

Earlier on the card, The Big Breakaway makes his debut over rules fences in the mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase.

His powerful stable has, slightly belatedly, hit form - and it is hard to think of a more persuasive prospect for top novice honours this season than the imposing five-year-old.

The Big Breakaway already has a point-to-point and back-to-back novice hurdle wins on his CV - and his unbeaten record ended only on the biggest stage when fourth to Envoi Allen in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Festival.

He looks made for chasing, and this is as good a place as any to start.

Championship pretensions are being put on the line in Ireland, where the Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle is the feature at Punchestown.

Saint Roi - stepping up markedly in class but full of potential - may prevail, at the expense of the quirky but talented Abacadabras.

Latest Exhibition has already achieved what The Big Breakaway is about to attempt, having won on his chasing debut over this course and distance last month.

On a big day for the trainer, Nolan's seven-year-old - a Grade One winner and Cheltenham Festival runner-up last season - is expected to get the job done again in the Grade Two Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

CHELTENHAM: 1.15 The Big Breakaway, 1.50 Discorama, 2.25 Defi Du Seuil, 3.00 EDWARDSTONE (NAP), 3.35 Third Time Lucki, 4.05 Good Risk At All.

FONTWELL: 12.25 Lord Baddesley, 1.00 Republican, 1.30 Cogital, 2.05 Joly Maker, 2.40 Warranty, 3.15 Diable De Sivola, 3.50 Furia D'Oudairies.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.05 Fine Theatre, 12.35 Latest Exhibition, 1.05 Daylight Katie, 1.40 Dewcup, 2.10 Saint Roi, 2.50 Getaway Pat, 3.25 Halsafari, 4.00 Garm Colombe.

SOUTHWELL: 11.40 Peerless Percy, 12.10 Puchita, 12.40 Driftwood, 1.10 Rayyan, 1.45 Black Box, 2.20 Ice Station Zebra, 2.55 Rhubarb, 3.30 Roaring Rory.

DOUBLE: Edwardstone and Discorama.