Monday's Tips

Chazza has a fine opportunity to double his winning tally this season in the Veolia Handicap Hurdle at Leicester.

In-form Kim Bailey has chosen a handicap debut for his six-year-old winning point-to-pointer, who opened his account over hurdles at the end of September.

Chazza looked an improving horse who will stay much further than this minimum trip when he led for the majority of the race and then rallied to just get up on the line at Bangor.

This stiffer course should therefore play to his strengths - and there is every chance that, as a two-time winner for a powerful stable from just three completed starts under rules, he may well be capable of a significantly higher rating than the initial 120 allotted here.

He will have to get the job done off top-weight, but looks to have plenty in his favour.

The same may be true of Achy Breaky Heart, who makes her rules fencing debut in the John O'Gaunt Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase.

Robin Dickin's mare was a two-time Irish point-to-point winner on lively ground, and is likely to find conditions to her liking again at Leicester - where the chase course often provides a much quicker surface than on the hurdles line.

It is forecast to do so again, and Achy Breaky Heart - who showed only limited promise in a bumper and three hurdles starts through the summer - may well improve significantly over fences.

Franky Du Berlais can console supporters after being a beaten favourite last time by winning the 'Betting.Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

Peter Bowen's seven-year-old found Templehills a length and a quarter too good at Stratford, after scoring at Newton Abbot on his first race for nine months. He is worth another chance.

Out Of Reason looked a winner waiting to happen when just going down by a short head to No Recollection at Wolverhampton.

The two-year-old, trained by Alan King, can go one better in the Extra Place Offers Every Day Nursery Handicap at Kempton.

Melodic Charm got back to form on her third run back when scoring at Wolverhampton.

She had to be rousted along to make her challenge but once she did, she knuckled down to beat Poets Dance by a length and a half.

James Tate's filly looks value for a 3lb rise from the handicapper and can follow up in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

It could be worth going for Habit Rouge in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

After two wins in maiden and novice company, trainer Marco Botti pitches the lightly-raced three-year-old in a handicap.

It looks a bold move but the Helmet gelding is still very much unexposed.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 2.15 Twilight Man, 2.45 Mi Esperanza, 3.15 Treble Cone, 3.45 Romanised, 4.20 Always Waitin, 4.50 Alice Milligan, 5.20 Caesar's Comet, 5.50 Drakensberg.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Sharla, 5.00 Dollar Bid, 5.30 Out Of Reason, 6.00 Melodic Charm, 6.30 Tin Fandango, 7.00 Diva Kareem, 7.30 Beauty Stone, 8.00 Phoenix Star, 8.30 Trusty Rusty.

LEICESTER: 12.30 Falberto, 1.00 CHAZZA (NAP), 1.30 Achy Breaky Heart, 2.00 Ottonian, 2.30 See The Eagle Fly, 3.00 Big Difference, 3.30 Avoid De Master.

PLUMPTON: 12.45 Greenrock Abbey, 1.20 Francky Du Berlais, 1.50 River Dart, 2.20 Court Duty, 2.50 Midnight Glance, 3.20 Tzar De L'Elfe, 3.50 Corrie Lake.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.10 Eldelbar, 2.40 Global Response, 3.10 Expect To Succeed, 3.40 Munificent, 4.10 Eyes, 4.40 Habit Rouge, 5.10 Top Fox, 5.40 Catbird Seat.

DOUBLE: Chazza and Achy Breaky Heart.