Tuesday Tips

Burrows Seeside is Keith Hamer's best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Burrows Seeside can continue his love affair with Newcastle by completing a hat-trick at the Gosforth Park track.

The Philip Kirby-trained three-year-old has improved with racing experience in a short space of time this term.

From finishing 12th of 13 in September on his seasonal debut, he went on to be third at 250-1 before getting his head in front twice last month.

The handicapper has put him up 11lb for those victories, but the son of Sidestep seems to be improving at a rate of knots.

Both his wins have come over six furlongs, but the move up to seven in the Bombardier Handicap should not be a problem because he only led in the final half-furlong last time and was showing no signs of stopping.

Victory Heights can defy a penalty in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost EBF Novice Stakes.

James Tate's runner has to concede weight all round in this five-furlong affair - but given the kind of company he has been keeping and his rating of 91, he still looks at a distinct advantage.

The son of Siyouni recently hit the bar in conditions company over six furlongs at this track, being beaten a length in third by two excellent yardsticks in Significantly and Yazaman, who have both been thereabouts at Group race level this term.

Victory Heights drops back to the minimum trip from six furlongs here - but given he was pipped for second in the closing stages last time, that might be a positive.

Grand Pianola can hit the right note in the #BetYourWay At Betway Handicap at Southwell.

Tim Easterby's three-year-old has yet to score in 10 attempts but he has finished second in his last two starts, both on this course. He was sent off 6-5 favourite last time, but this could be his turn to finally get off the mark.

Le Reveur was also runner-up in his latest race. But that was on turf at Windsor, and a return to an all-weather surface could work the oracle for Mike Murphy's charge in the Bombardier Handicap.

Gleno can follow up his Lingfield victory last month in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Novices' Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Gary Moore's eight-year-old was returning from a 269-day absence, during which he had a wind operation, when justifying favouritism to keep Hold That Taught at bay by half a length.

A 6lb rise in the ratings seems fine, because he is sure to be all the better for the outing.

Getaway Trump can return to winning ways in the Raynham Novices' Chase after being out of his depth at Cheltenham last time.

The seven-year-old never got into a rhythm when a well-beaten last of four behind Fusil Raffles.

He is better judged on his win at Warwick on his previous start, and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain his confidence.

Kapga De Lily can defy a 9lb hike in the weights to take the attheraces.com Mares' Handicap Chase at Lingfield.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old put up a good show to win by eight lengths at Bangor on her return from 235 days off. She looks good to double up.

Champagnesuperover was an expensive failure on his jumping debut at Stratford, but can recoup losses in the Watch Free Race Replays On attheraces,com Maiden Hurdle.

Olly Murphy's five-year-old came with a tall reputation, having shown promise in two bumpers.

He should know more for that first effort, and can make amends.

SELECTIONS:

FAKENHAM: 12.33 Glorious Dane, 1.03 Gleno, 1.33 Timetoroe, 2.03 Getaway Trump, 2.33 Getariver, 3.03 Champion Chase, 3.33 True Glory.

LIMERICK: 12.25 Elusive Star, 12.55 Gevrey, 1.25 Light Brigade, 1.55 More Info, 2.25 Paula's Prayer, 2.55 Ballymadun, 3.25 Roses Queen, 3.55 Eurotiep.

LINGFIELD: 12.41 Cheque En Blanc, 1.11 John Betjeman, 1.41 Kapga de Lily, 2.11 Champagnesuperover, 2.41 Eclair De Guye, 3.11 Electron Bleu, 3.45 Evita Du Mesnil.

NEWCASTLE: 3.40 Eagle's Foot, 4.15 Samoot, 4.45 Victory Heights, 5.15 Tapeten Toni, 5.45 Straight Ash, 6.15 Chosen World, 6.45 Mo Henry, 7.15 Katelli, 7.45 BURROWS SEESIDE (NAP).

SOUTHWELL: 12.20 Dark Side Prince, 12.50 Bluella, 1.20 Night Force, 1.50 Lucky Robin, 2.20 Le Reveur, 2.50 Grand Pianola, 3.20 Purple Sandpiper, 3.50 Global Humor.

DOUBLE: Burrows Seeside and Grand Pianola.