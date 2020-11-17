Wednesday Tips

The Glancing Queen should be able to make a winning debut over obstacles in the Try Racing TV For Free Now Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Warwick.

Always held in the highest regard by Alan King, she has actually run in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival for the past two seasons.

In 2019, she was beaten only seven and a quarter lengths by the all-conquering Envoi Allen, before going on to win a Grade Two mares' event at Aintree.

A setback in the early stages of last season prevented her from going hurdling, so King let her have another crack at the Cheltenham event where she was again ran with credit, although she was beaten further by Ferny Hollow back in March.

Since then King has given her a couple of spins on the Flat over a mile and a half which, while not totally devoid of promise, did enough only to give her a rating of 60 on the all-weather.

King may take advantage of that mark one day, but for now her attentions have been switched to hurdling - and while she will need to be on her game to beat a couple of useful mares, she has already shown she is the best of these on ability alone.

Phoenix Way has the scope to be a more than useful novice chaser this season for Harry Fry.

He was among the favourites for the Pertemps Final in the ante-post lists before he was ruled out by a minor setback.

Owned by JP McManus, he benefited from a very cute Barry Geraghty ride at Huntingdon in January, when he appeared value for much more than the winning distance of a neck.

The handicapper put him up 7lb, which could easily have been lenient - although we never got to find out.

Now sent over fences in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase, he faces Quick Grabim - who split Fusil Raffles and Gumball at Uttoxeter, so is clearly no back number - but Phoenix Way could be pretty smart and he is taken to come out on top, even though the two-mile trip is short of his best.

There is a very classy Racing TV-sponsored leg of the veterans' series, in which Gold Present is a tentative selection.

This fine-looking 10-year-old beat Frodon at Ascot three years ago, but has been very hit and miss since, and he returned to Nicky Henderson's yard in disgrace 10 days ago having whipped around at the start of a similar contest to this at Sandown.

Off his lowest mark since that Ascot win and up against fellow veterans, this looks his best chance for some time.

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes have been knocking in the winners on a regular basis, and Snougar should ensure that remains the case in the Racing Partnership Novices' Handicap Chase at Hexham.

A winner at Wetherby just before the shutdown in March, that was his first run over fences - and perhaps more crucially, his first since a wind operation.

He is 6lb higher in this follow-up bid, but McCain's horses are in good form.

Hughes then teams up with another of his main allies in Nicky Richards, on Lanty Slea in the British Stallion Studs EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old won his sole bumper from a more experienced rival, and you would expect him to take plenty of beating.

Kim Bailey can do little wrong at present and sends Mr Grey Sky to Ffos Las for the Pennant Walters Maiden Hurdle.

Mr Grey Sky won two bumpers and was well backed to make a winning hurdling debut at Ascot in a good event won by Master Debonair last November.

Not seen since, something obviously went amiss, but he can build on his early promise.

Softer ground and a longer trip may see the 10-year-old Sirop De Menthe in a better light in the Walters Handicap Hurdle.

The ground can not be deep enough for Sue Gardner's charge, who is racing off a mark more than 20lb lower than his career-best rating.

The best bet at Kempton's evening meeting looks to be Andrew Balding's Napper Tandy in the first division of the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Beaten a short-head on his debut, the son of Mukhadram should know even more about the game with that run under his belt.

There is also the Listed British Stallions Studs Hyde Stakes, a qualifier for Finals Day, in which one-time Guineas hope Kinross runs.

However, a safer bet is William Haggas' Johan, who has won his last two and looks to be improving at a rate of knots.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 1.50 Stellify, 2.25 Punters Poet, 3.00 Boitron, 3.35 Kudbegood, 4.10 Kinch, 4.40 Golden Lyric, 5.10 Dreams Delivered, 5.40 Grey Streak.

FFOS LAS: 12.30 Just No Risk, 1.05 Little Red Lion, 1.40 Mr Grey Sky, 2.15 Bean In Trouble, 2.50 Sirop De Menthe, 3.25 Jurys Out, 4.00 Swincombe Fleat.

HEXHAM: 12.45 Hart Of Steel, 1.20 Snougar, 1.55 Lanty Slea, 2.30 Ballymagroarty Boy, 3.05 Perfect Man, 3.40 Cold Shoulder.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Vitaline, 4.55 Napper Tandy, 5.25 Paquita, 5.55 Bay Bridge, 6.25 Daddy Frank, 6.55 Johan, 7.25 Lucky Deal, 8.00 Tulip Fields, 8.30 Tundra.

WARWICK: 12.20 Guy De Guye, 12.55 Penny Mallow, 1.30 THE GLANCING QUEEN (NAP), 2.05 Phoenix Way, 2.40 Flat To The Max, 3.15 Gold Present, 3.50 Authorized Pursuit.

DOUBLE: The Glancing Queen and Gold Present.