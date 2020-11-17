Wednesday Tips

Editeur Du Gite can write his own headlines with victory at Wincanton on Thursday, according to David Clough.

The six-year-old's canny trainer Gary Moore set him a couple of tough tests in a brief campaign last season.

In just two runs last December, Editeur Du Gite failed to beat another horse - making his stable debut at Sandown and then finishing last of six in the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

His mere presence in those contests suggests Moore was impressed with what he saw at home, though - and on his Ascot return last month, Editeur Du Gite began to show some public potential too.

He has gone up 5lb for chasing home another ex-French second-season novice who can be expected to improve significantly, yet still arrives here on a rating of just 125.

That is unlikely to be anywhere near his ceiling after just five career starts so far, including victory at the second attempt at Compiegne.

He faces a couple of useful rivals, but receives weight from the majority - and his front-running style should be suited by this drop to the minimum trip round a tight track.

Sizable Sam is a notable contender in the opening Lenny Roberts Memorial Trophy Novices' Hurdle.

Jeremy Scott's youngster outran big odds when beaten just a short-head on his first racecourse appearance in a bumper here a year ago.

He was prominent throughout that day but struck from off the pace next time at Warwick, and is an obvious contender for a successful hurdles debut over almost six furlongs further.

Colin Tizzard's powerful yard has hit form, and Buckhorn George can keep up the good work in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old has been a gradual improver, apart from one poor run in the mud at Exeter on New Year's Day.

He previously ran well at that same course to be beaten by only the talented Sporting John, and at Chepstow - where two more rising stars in Silver Hallmark and Mcfabulous were not too far ahead of him.

Buckhorn George finished last season with a narrow but tenacious course-and-distance victory, and began the new one with an encouraging runner-up performance at Plumpton this month.

From just 1lb higher, he should be able to win a race like this.

Muckamore's debut over fences is keenly-anticipated in the Pertemps Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Market Rasen.

An early acquisition for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, Nigel Twiston-Davies' successful Irish point-to-pointer was twice second and then an easy winner over hurdles last season.

He will surely be even better at this job - and Twiston-Davies will have him ready to prove it.

There are several familiar names, and colours, in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle - including the eye-catching presence of top weight Tower Bridge, sent over from Ireland by Joseph O'Brien.

First Lord Du Cuet is interesting too, though, further down the list.

David Pipe's grey, in first-time cheekpieces and up in trip here, was a beaten favourite but still ran well in second at Sandown last time.

In receipt of weight from most this time, rather than conceding it, he has a good opportunity.

In Ireland, Thurles stages a competitive card - not least the Listed boomerang.ie Chase, which has attracted a stellar five-strong field.

Presenting Percy has a fitness advantage on Kemboy and Monalee, having already run a fine fourth on his stable debut for Gordon Elliott at Grade One level last month.

He appeared to be faring better than Kemboy before falling in last season's Gold Cup at Cheltenham - where Monalee produced a career-best in fourth.

But if positive tactics are employed on Willie Mullins' representative, it is easy to imagine him scooting round here and being very tough to pass.

Sams Profile makes his long-awaited return and fencing debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

It is 566 days since he was last seen, so race fitness is an obvious concern - but Mouse Morris' six-year-old looked a chaser in the making on his progression to Grade One level as a novice hurdler and if he retains that ability, he is full of potential in this new discipline.

SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Maraakiz, 4.30 Aroha, 5.00 Bye Bye Lady, 5.30 Lipsink, 6.00 Captain Ryan, 6.30 At Your Service, 7.00 Invincible Larne, 7.30 Man Of Verve, 8.00 Thunder Flash.

MARKET RASEN: 12.30 Captain Biggles, 1.00 Lily The Pink, 1.30 First Lord De Cuet, 2.03 Muckamore, 2.33 Outcrop, 3.03 Sweeping Rock, 3.33 Doctor Ken.

NEWCASTLE: 1.50 Cloud Thunder, 2.20 The Trader, 2.50 Silver Gunn, 3.20 Caen Na Coille, 3.50 The Sedberghian, 4.20 Legion Of Honour, 4.50 Exalted Angel.

THURLES: 12.50 Sams Profile, 1.20 Kemboy, 1.55 Frontal Assault, 2.25 Sovereign Gold, 2.55 Optum, 3.25 Sunchyme, 3.55 El Barra.

WINCANTON: 12.10 Sizable Sam, 12.40 Beyond The Pale, 1.10 Bleue Away, 1.40 Buckhorn George, 2.12 Lots Of Luck, 2.42 Dollnamix, 3.12 EDITEUR DU GITE (NAP), 3.42 Majestic Merlin.

DOUBLE: Editeur Du Gite and Muckamore.