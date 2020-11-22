Weekend Review: Bristol De Mai banks Betfair gold once more

The Betfair Chase has thrown up some memorable moments over the years and so it was again on Saturday, as Bristol De Mai etched his name firmly into the race's folklore.

Whether he can emulate Kauto Star with four wins in the Haydock showpiece is another matter - but the grey's efforts in recording a hat-trick of victories in the Grade One contest are unlikely to be forgotten in a hurry.

And certainly not by winning rider Daryl Jacob, who said: "He's a real credit to the whole team.

"It was great - I was looking at the rain (forecast) all week up at Haydock. The heavens opened up a little bit before the first race, and I texted Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede, owners) to say 'I've never been so happy to ride in the rain'.

"I think this is just the ideal track for him really - flat, left-handed, and he's always at his best on those."

Jacob pointed towards a certain race in April as being ideal for Bristol De Mai.

He said: "I'd love to see him in the Grand National."

Prominent throughout, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai was in control turning for home as both Clan Des Obeaux and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation lined up to challenge.

The latter dropped away tamely, leaving Clan Des Obeaux to test Bristol De Mai (9-4) - but the nine-year-old had plenty in reserve and after clearing the last, he galloped all the way to the line to score by two lengths.

Following his previous Betfair Chase victories, Bristol De Mai went on to tackle the King George VI Chase at Kempton without success, but Anthony Bromley, racing manager for the owners, has a different Boxing Day option in mind this term.

He said: "We specifically didn't enter him in the King George, so we might have to think what to do next. But we might have to run in a handicap - because what else can you do?

"There's the Cotswold Chase, but that's not until the end of January - it's a long time waiting until then, so the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby, something like that.

"It's a shame there hasn't been a crowd here today. Merseyside really takes to this horse."

Another heartwarming story in the gloomy conditions on Merseyside was that of Main Fact in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, as the David Pipe-trained seven-year-old recorded a remarkable ninth win in a row.

His supporters might have been worried with Main Fact back in the pack for much of the race, as Wholestone and Clyne set the pace, but with one hurdle to jump, Fergus Gillard had manoeuvred the 13-2 chance into fourth and produced a perfectly-timed challenge to snatch glory.

Pipe - who is eyeing a rise in class for his charge - said: "He's a freak of a horse really, isn't he?

"The rain came for us, which obviously he loves. Not that I could see much on the TV, but Fergus gave him a great ride. They've got a great partnership.

"He's not pretty to watch in his races. But he's there at the finish - which is the most important thing."

Kim Bailey and David Bass stole the show at Ascot, with Imperial Aura (13-8 favourite) continuing on a steep upward curve in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase and First Flow (3-1) coming out on top in the Coral Hurst Park Handicap Chase.

Bailey said of Imperial Aura: "I don't know where we go (next). He will probably have one run between now and Cheltenham. I thought we would get today done with and from the result of today we knew where we were going.

"He was either a Ryanair horse or we were going for something completely different."

Tom Symonds was equally thrilled with Song For Someone, who proved best in the Coral Hurdle at 11-4.

He said: "His hurdling is brilliant. He is so technically accurate, it is a joy to watch. At home it is quite scary as you can't school him slowly as he hits everything, but if you go flat out, that's when you see him at his best."

In Ireland, Henry de Bromhead enjoyed headline winners with Notebook and in particular Minella Indo, who did little to dent his Cheltenham Gold Cup ambitions when obliging at long odds-on at Navan on Sunday.

He is set to test his championship credentials still further in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.