Tuesday Tips

Isola Rossa is Ashley Iveson's best Tuesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Isola Rossa shaped with definite promise on her racecourse debut at Kempton and is fancied to open her account at Lingfield.

James Fanshawe's filly was a largely unconsidered 33-1 shot on her introduction just under three weeks ago.

In truth, the daughter of Iffraaj never looked like playing a meaningful part in proceedings, but there was plenty to like about the way she finished to be beaten just six and a half lengths.

That initial experience will not have been lost on her and a much-improved performance can be expected in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Little Brown Trout has been running well of late and can rediscover winning ways in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

A winner at Lingfield last December, the Casamento gelding has so far failed to add to his tally in 2020.

However, he was beaten just a nose at Yarmouth back in August and has since been placed twice over six furlongs at this venue.

Little Brown Trout was doing his best work at the finish when third on his most recent outing, suggesting this first step up to seven furlongs might help him find the necessary improvement to get his head in front once more.

He is actually rated 3lb below his winning mark of 11 months ago, so he is certainly handicapped to win again.

Further all-weather action also comes from Wolverhampton, where John Gosden's Uncle Bryn rates the best bet.

The 130,000 guineas purchase has presumably been a slow-burner as he did not make his juvenile debut until the start of September, but it was impossible to be anything but impressed by the way he dispatched of his Kempton rivals at the first time of asking.

The son of Sea The Stars, who holds an entry in next year's Derby, should be capable of defying a penalty in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free EBF Novice Stakes before stepping up in class in the new year.

The most valuable race at Dunstall Park is the £19,000 Betway Handicap over five furlongs, in which Ornate gets the vote.

The David Griffiths-trained speedball suggested his winning turn might not be far away when running his best race for a while to finish second here last month.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained Nortonthorpelegend can be relied upon to give his backers a good run for their money in the Bet 10 Get 20 With MansionBet Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

The 10-year-old is a course and distance winner at the County Durham circuit and finished a creditable third on his most recent visit.

The eight-times winner was dropped 1lb to a mark of 102 following that latest outing, meaning he is only 1lb higher than when last striking gold at Ayr last autumn.

Coby Nine can make it two wins on the bounce in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase at Southwell.

David Bridgwater's charge finished fifth on his first attempt over fences, but then took a big step forward on his second outing as he claimed victory at Stratford.

He was not foot perfect that day, but his fencing was more efficient and he appeared to have a little in hand as he beat Kilpin by a length and a quarter.

Coby Nine can likely improve again on that run here.

Selections:

LINGFIELD: 11.55 Tip Top, 12.25 ISOLA ROSSA (NAP), 12.55 Little Brown Trout, 1.25 Millie's Angel, 1.55 Pontius, 2.25 Pastfact, 2.55 Saratoga Gold, 3.25 Hasty Sailor.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.30 Artic Pearl, 1.00 Royal Thief, 1.30 Askann, 2.00 Peckham Springs, 2.30 Julies Stowaway, 3.00 Coolbawn Lad, 3.30 Amor Verdadero.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.15 Hurricane Mitch, 12.46 Connerys Hill, 1.16 Nortonthorpelegend, 1.46 Minella Drama, 2.16 Onthefrontfoot, 2.46 Carry On, 3.16 Dobryn.

SOUTHWELL: 12.37 Coby Nine, 1.07 Summit Like Herbie, 1.37 Imperial Storm, 2.07 Freezing Point, 2.37 Crystal Lad, 3.07 Spirit Of Waterloo, 3.37 First Revolution.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Bannergirl, 4.30 Uncle Bryn, 5.00 Night Narcissus, 5.30 Alexej, 6.00 Ornate, 6.30 Fair Star, 7.00 Global Wonder, 7.30 Mr Sundowner, 8.00 Trouser The Cash.

DOUBLE: Isola Rossa and Uncle Bryn.