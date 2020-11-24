Wednesday Tips

Some Reign is Anita Chambers' best bet on Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Some Reign can make amends for a last-fence mishap when contesting the Watch The Jumps In HD On RacingTV Handicap Chase back at Wetherby.

Rose Dobbin's charge had looked set for victory at the Yorkshire track last month, three lengths ahead and seemingly still full of running heading to the final obstacle.

However, he got it all wrong and crashed out, with the handicapper hardly easing the pain for his connections by dishing out a 2lb rise subsequently.

That puts Some Reign on a mark of 129 - some 7lb higher than his perch when scoring at Hexham on his return - but if his fall has not left a mark, he might be able to defy that rise.

Geordie B finished a fair fourth on his fencing debut and can step up again in the Sixt Car Hire Intermediate Chase.

Venetia Williams' charge looked as though his jumping would improve for that initial effort, having jumped a bit big through the early stages before starting to find his groove towards the end.

He never looked like getting on terms with the placed runners, but stayed on well enough and can take advantage of this small three-runner field.

Thedabber is worth a shout in the first division of the bumper, as while this winning point to pointer will clearly be at her best over fences, she looked pretty smart at Ballycahane back in March.

Warranty can make a winning start for Harry Whittington in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Juvenile Maiden Hurdle having landed a two-mile event at Beverley back in July for Mark Johnston.

Hoi Polloi will likely have plenty of supporters for the second division of the Cotswold Hereford Mini Novices' Hurdle at Hereford.

Winner of his only bumper start for Emma Lavelle at Kempton last term, he warmed up for this race with a racecourse spin at Newbury last week.

A gelding operation has seemingly brought out the best in Fantasy Believer, who tackles the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Charlie Hills' runner ended a near year-long barren spell when returning to action at Kempton earlier this month, after a 54-day break.

Fantasy Believer was slowly away that day, but came through with a really strong finish from off the pace and the winning margin of a length and quarter perhaps does not do him justice.

The handicapper has raised him 5lb for the win, but he still could have something to give on the all-weather.

Autumn Twilight should find Kempton's Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap an easier task than his recent Group Three assignment.

The Buratino colt struck gold on his racecourse bow in a Salisbury novice heat, prompting David Menuisier to swiftly raise his sights for the Horris Hill at Newbury.

Autumn Twilight cut little ice there though, with Jamie Spencer's decision to race alone on the near side failing to pay off as he beat just one horse home.

That was perhaps aiming a bit too high, but Autumn Twilight has a useful pedigree and his starting mark of 78 might yet prove generous.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 2.05 Swift Wing, 2.40 Dame Rapide, 3.15 Stately Home, 3.45 Ecliptic Moon, 4.15 Jazzelle, 4.45 Kudbegood, 5.15 Styledome, 5.45 Turbo Command.

HEREFORD: 12.05 Bumpy Johnson, 12.40 Hoi Polloi, 1.10 Carnage, 1.40 Princess Midnight, 2.15 Young Buck, 2.50 Miss Jeanne Moon, 3.20 Cuban Pete, 3.50 Miss Fisher.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Tigerhon, 4.30 Fauvette, 5.00 Lowndes Square, 5.30 Autumn Twilight, 6.05 Dream Chaser, 6.35 Prize Fighting, 7.10 World Title, 7.40 No Nay Bella.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Emerald Fox, 12.30 Fantasy Believer, 1.00 Newyorkstateofmind, 1.30 Affair, 2.00 Black Sparrow, 2.35 Alto Volante, 3.10 Diamond Of Dubai, 3.40 Sonnetina.

WETHERBY: 11.45 Rookie Trainer, 12.15 Warranty, 12.50 Doukarov, 1.20 Geordie B, 1.50 Rory And Me, 2.25 SOME REIGN (NAP), 3.00 Thedabber, 3.30 Chosen Port.

DOUBLE: Some Reign and Geordie B.