Thursday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday with Australis the Nap selection at Chelmsford.

Australis has won both his starts at Chelmsford and can maintain his perfect record back at the Essex track.

Roger Varian's four-year-old appears to prefer an artificial surface to the turf, so it is safe to draw a line through his latest start when he was well-beaten in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Australis is much better judged on his all-weather form - and not just for his two victories here, because he was also second in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle in June.

The Australia gelding can register a fourth career success in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Ghalyoon just got collared at Lingfield last time but can make amends in the CCR Supports Safer Gambling Week Handicap.

The five-year-old was having just his sixth career start when caught close home by Documenting, although he looked to still be learning his trade.

Marcus Tregoning's charge has just the one win to his name so far, but he still has scope for improvement and is worth another chance at least.

Badger Berry won in such a convincing manner over seven furlongs at Southwell four weeks ago that a follow-up looks on the cards in the first division of the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

Charlie Wallis' four-year-old has been put up 7lb for his victory by three and a half lengths. If he can reproduce that kind of form, then he will be hard to beat.

Nobel Joshua can have his turn in the Summerfield Developments Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton, after looking a shade unlucky last time.

A mistake at the final flight, coupled with losing a shoe, may have cost the four-year-old victory at Exeter.

That was only his second start since joining the David Pipe team from Gordon Elliott's stable in Ireland, for whom he had won at Clonmel on his final appearance in September.

Kauto The King can maintain an encouraging start to his career over fences by winning the Invest Southwest Novices' Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old, trained by Colin Tizzard, made a successful debut over the bigger obstacles at Wincanton in October on his first start for 261 days.

He was unable to back that up at Hereford, but was beaten only a length and three-quarters in third place behind Oscar Robertson. A mistake at the fourth-last did not help his cause.

His jumping is sure to improve with experience.

Avoir De Soins can complete a quick double at Lingfield in the Charlie Longsdon Racing Club Handicap Chase.

Anthony Honeyball's charge opened his account over two and a half miles at this track at the start of the month, putting a previous fall well behind him to win by a length and a quarter.

He drops back to two miles here - but with the ground likely to be testing, stamina could be the key to success.

Itsnotwhatyouthink has shown up well in two bumper starts and can kick on again as he tackles obstacles for the first time in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices' Hurdle.

He was staying on well at the end when beaten two and a quarter lengths at Fontwell on his seasonal return, and deeper ground might be in his favour this time.

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Rainbow's Pony, 4.30 Torrkee, 5.00 Ghalyoon, 5.30 The Gill Brothers, 6.00 AUSTRALIS (NAP), 6.30 Casa Loupi, 7.00 Ritchie Valens.

LINGFIELD: 12.33 Miss Molinari, 1.03 Alrightjack, 1.33 Candy Burg, 2.03 Avoir De Soins, 2.33 Itsnotwhatyouthink, 3.03 Windswept Girl, 3.33 Silent Man.

SOUTHWELL: 11.50 Esspeegee, 12.20 Kaafy, 12.50 Messalina, 1.20 War Defender, 1.50 Young John, 2.20 Badger Berry, 2.50 Khazaf, 3.20 Sophar Sogood.

TAUNTON: 12.41 Dorking Lad, 1.11 Nobel Joshua, 1.41 Peckinpah, 2.11 Kauto The King, 2.41 Air Horse One, 3.11 Bolving, 3.41 Espressino.

THURLES: 12.25 Broder, 12.55 Sizing Solution, 1.25 Gua Du Large, 1.55 Gauloise, 2.25 The Cathal Don, 2.55 Island Mahee, 3.25 Lisavalley Lass.

DOUBLE: Australis and Ghalyoon.