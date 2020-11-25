Friday Tips

McFabulous can make the leap from promising novice to Grade One contender with victory in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The Grade Two feature is a puzzling affair this year, with reigning staying champion Lisnagar Oscar having his second start following a so-so return at Wetherby, while 2019 Stayers' Hurdle winner Paisley Park is having his first run since suffering an irregular heartbeat during a shock Festival defeat back in March.

Sam Spinner was a class act in his day over hurdles, but returns to the smaller obstacles only because a chasing career has not worked out as planned, with the door potentially open for a new kid on the block to make his presence felt.

Step forward McFabulous, who has always been rated highly by Paul Nicholls and landed a Grade Two bumper and hammered a competitive Grade Three field on his final start of the 2019/20 back in March.

The six-year-old has since made a successful start to the current campaign, cantering home in great style despite shouldering a penalty in the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow last month.

His three-length verdict really does not reflect the manner of his success, with Nicholls immediately setting his sights on this Grade Two prize.

McFabulous has some serious ground to make up on the likes of Paisley Park and will be tackling this three-mile trip for the first time. But Nicholls has no stamina concerns - and with his runners in such fine form, McFabulous should certainly be primed for action.

Fiddlerontheroof made hard work of his maiden win over fences, but the experience should stand him in good stead in the Ladbrokes "Where The Nation Plays" Novices' Chase.

Beaten on his chasing bow by the top-class hurdler If The Cap Fits, Fiddlerontheroof made amends when fending off Silver Hallmark by a head at Exeter this month.

The six-year-old showed an excellent attitude that day, and another good round of jumping should help him here.

Anemoi can bring up his hat-trick in the Ladbrokes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He made an impressive return to action over hurdles at Wetherby in October before switching to fences to bag a narrow verdict at Chepstow at the start of the month.

Anemoi battled back when headed for trainer Harry Whittington, and the short-head margin has limited the handicapper's subsequent rise to 3lb.

All eyes will be on Flinteur Sacre in the opening Ladbrokes "Where The Nation Plays" 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle.

A full-brother to the exceptional Sprinter Sacre, he won one of two bumper outings last term despite his evident inexperience, and it will interesting to see how he fares over obstacles now.

Champagne Noir let down favourite-backers last time but should be given a chance to redeem himself in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Novices' Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

A bad mistake at the third-last cost him at Kempton, but he could still get back on the right track here, even under his revised mark.

Raymond Tusk can snap a near year-long losing streak in the Betway EBF Buccaneer Conditions Stakes at Southwell.

Richard Hannon's charge last struck gold at Newcastle 11 months ago, with that run deserving particular credit because he had run in the Melbourne Cup only six weeks previously.

Perhaps that trip coupled with a busy 2019 campaign took its toll, because he subsequently disappointed in January before enjoying a lengthy break, returning 285 days later in a Newbury Group Three.

He looked in need of the run that day and took a step forward to finish sixth under second top weight in the November Handicap at huge odds after a slow start.

Rated at least 9lb better than his rivals here, Raymond Tusk has no penalties to carry - and with Thore Hammer Hansen taking off a further 3lb, the five-year-old will not have many better opportunities to get his career back on track.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 3.45 The Chain, 4.15 Flotilla, 4.45 Aylesford, 5.15 Companionship, 5.45 Wilfy, 6.15 Sir Canford, 6.45 Frozen Waters, 7.15 Tanqeeb, 7.45 Fortune Finder.

DONCASTER: 11.55 Carolines Charm, 12.25 Bobhopeornohope, 12.55 Moidore, 1.25 Nietzsche, 2.00 Molliana, 2.35 Champagne Noir, 3.10 Schalke.

DUNDALK: 4.00 Dee Sprinter, 4.30 Tham Luang, 5.00 Flirting Bridge, 5.30 Vazzy, 6.00 Russian River, 6.30 Jo March, 7.00 Earls, 7.30 Anyonecanhaveitall.

NEWBURY: 12.15 Flinteur Sacre, 12.45 Anemoi, 1.15 Real Stone, 1.50 Fiddlerontheroof, 2.25 Oldgrangewood, 3.00 MCFABULOUS (NAP), 3.35 Hill Sixteen.

SOUTHWELL: 11.35 Samovar, 12.05 Chillon Castle, 12.35 Sky Power, 1.05 Raymond Tusk, 1.40 Moveonup, 2.10 Le Reveur, 2.45 Sharrabang, 3.20 First Excel.

DOUBLE: McFabulous and Anemoi.