Monday Tips

Elegant Light was a bit unlucky in Listed company last time, so a drop in class looks right up her street in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The four-year-old is winless in four starts in 2020, but having prevailed twice last term for Henri-Alex Pantall in France, she clearly does know how to get her head in front.

Switched to the care of Ralph Beckett this year, Elegant Light cut little ice when well beaten on her British bow at Sandown in June, but she has shaped with more promise since returning from a subsequent 90-day break.

A fair handicap effort on ground that was likely a bit too quick at Chester in September was followed by an improved run on heavy ground at Goodwood, finishing fourth in a Listed heat won by Onassis.

Beckett perhaps felt that level was within her grasp as he stuck with it at Lingfield last month, but after racing a bit keenly, Elegant Light found herself in an unfavourable position at the finish and just kept on for sixth, beaten four and a half lengths.

A handicap mark of 91 does not leave much room for error, but Elegant Light was a shade unfortunate that day and it could yet pay dividends to keep the faith.

Elmetto can open her account in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

She has hit the bar twice for Hughie Morrison so far, although her runs have certainly been well spaced as the Helmet filly made her racecourse bow last November, but then did not run again until earlier this month.

The three-year-old was beaten a nose on her sole juvenile start and then went down by just a short head to Desert Flyer on her return from 371 days on the sidelines.

Elmetto looks a surefire future winner and this could be the ideal opportunity.

Al Zaraqaan has a beautiful pedigree as a Golden Horn half-brother to Awtaad and while he will not match his sibling's Classic-winning exploits, he can be good enough in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Novice Stakes at Kempton.

He was well supported at Doncaster back in June and he obliged in fine style despite his evident inexperience, cruising home by a length and a quarter.

William Haggas has not run him since, but he might have a touch of class about him.

Skandiburg should be given another chance in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Novices' Chase at Ayr.

Olly Murphy has high hopes for this six-year-old over fences after he proved a competitive force in handicap hurdles last term, ending on a mark of 138.

He never really got into gear on his chasing bow at Fakenham though, jumping a bit slowly in places before just keeping on at the end to finish last of four, well behind the winner, Wolf Of Windlesham.

Skandiburg is entitled to improve a bit for the run out and Murphy is sure to have been putting in the hours on the schooling ground.

Asking For Answers can provided the solution to the William Hill Racing Radio Handicap Chase.

Martin Todhunter's seven-year-old made a winning seasonal debut on this course in October. He drops back in trip but will be hard to beat if in the same form.

Strictlyadancer can make a winning return to Fakenham in the Testerton Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old has won on both his previous visits to the Norfolk track, winning over just short of three miles in January 2019 before returning score in January this year over two miles and five furlongs.

Christian Williams pitches his charge up by another mile on that distance here, but he was certainly not stopping when winning over three miles at Exeter earlier in November.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 12.30 Castle Rushen, 1.00 Unohu, 1.35 O'Hanrahan Bridge, 2.10 Skandiburg, 2.40 Asking for Answers, 3.10 You Name Him, 3.40 Fly By Milan.

FAKENHAM: 12.45 Andapa, 1.15 Captain Speaking, 1.50 Jackson Hill, 2.20 Strictlyadancer, 2.50 Tamaris, 3.20 Court Jurado.

KEMPTON: 1.25 Al Zaraqaan, 1.55 Mused, 2.30 Marienplatz, 3.00 Campeao, 3.30 Global Style, 4.05 Liberty Bay, 4.35 Phoenix Star, 5.05 Silver Cliffs.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.50 Solar Park, 4.20 Qaaraat, 4.50 Camacho Man, 5.20 Combine, 5.50 Quarry Beach, 6.20 ELEGANT LIGHT (NAP), 6.50 Elmetto, 7.20 Inner Circle, 7.50 Beau Geste.

DOUBLE: Elegant Light and Skandiburg.