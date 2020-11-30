Weekend Review: Champion Hurdle queen Epatante returns

Epatante and Envoi Allen were impressive if predictable winners as championship credentials were confirmed on a pivotal weekend in the National Hunt calendar.

Nicky Henderson's Champion Hurdle heroine stamped her class at Newcastle, after a madcap start to the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle brought the bizarre elimination of two of her rivals before the second flight on Saturday.

An hour later, Cloth Cap ran away with the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury - always prominent and storming clear in the straight to win one of the season's toughest handicaps by 10 lengths, under Tom Scudamore for Jonjo O'Neill and veteran owner Trevor Hemmings.

Then on Sunday, it was the turn of Ireland's best to underline their Cheltenham ambitions on a Fairyhouse card featuring three Grade Ones.

Gordon Elliott's stars did not miss their cue, Envoi Allen another to the fore almost throughout as he won the BARONERACING.COM Drinmore Novice Chase by eight and a half lengths - doubling his trainer's Grade One tally for the day after Ballyadam had justified favouritism too, also in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud, in the same sponsors' Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

Not to be outdone, Henry de Bromhead's mare Honeysuckle then began her campaign by retaining her crown in the BARONERACING.COM Hatton's Grace Hurdle - extending her unbeaten Rules career sequence to a mere nine, compared to Envoi Allen's 10.

Epatante, reunited with Aidan Coleman following the retirement of owner JP McManus' retained jockey Barry Geraghty, was imperious in Newcastle's Grade One highlight.

Sent off the 8-11 favourite, she swept to victory over Sceau Royal by four and a quarter lengths.

Chaos reigned in the early stages as Not So Sleepy put the brakes on at the first flight and unshipped Paddy Brennan, before running loose and taking out Silver Streak at the second.

Coleman was unperturbed on Epatante, who jumped quickly and fluently throughout in the slipstream of the front-running Sceau Royal before pouncing at the final hurdle and producing impressive acceleration to win with ease.

Henderson, speaking at Newbury, said: "It is a relief as much as anything. It shows there was no fluke about everything she did last season. I thought she was great.

"She is a proper hurdler - just quick, fast and slick. The great thing about her is she will go to sleep and you can press a button.

"She will go to the Christmas Hurdle almost certainly. That's why this fits in better than the International (Hurdle at Cheltenham next month). I was delighted to see her do that and the gears worked."

Coleman was also impressed.

"Fair play to Sceau Royal - he must be a very genuine horse because Not So Sleepy was causing havoc," he said.

"It was a very strange race after we'd jumped two hurdles given what happened, and I feel sorry for poor old Silver Streak.

"(But) Epatante was very professional - she won really well, and I was delighted with her.

"She showed plenty of speed, but she was a short-priced favourite and a Champion Hurdle winner, so she was entitled to do that. I was very happy - and very happy to get back on her."

At Newbury, Cloth Cap relished the unseasonally sound surface, signalling his Grand National prospects for connections well used to success in that great race.

That is not the case for Scudamore - who was, however, winning the Newbury showpiece for a third time as well as providing O'Neill with his first success in the race as a trainer.

He said: "Jonjo is just about the best trainer of staying chasers there is. He has won the Grand National, Irish Grand National and Gold Cup - he beat me (as a trainer) in the Gold Cup, and I forgive him now!

"I've won it for the Pipes, Tizzards and Jonjo - and that is quite an impressive roll of trainers to win a big race for - so I'm very grateful, and dad (Peter) and Jonjo go back a long way.

"He has always been very kind to me, so I'm pleased I'm able to reward his faith with a nice winner."

Cloth Cap took advantage of weight concessions all round, from his 10 stone perch, storming to a 9-1 victory ahead of Scottish challenger Aye Right and last year's runner-up The Conditional.

His task was, feasibly, made easier by the departure of joint-favourite Vinndication when still up with the pace at the 17th fence.

Scudamore added: "Growing up, I always felt it was one of the classic races. To come out and win this again is a great thrill, because it is one of the best races on probably the best course to ride."

It was a thrill too for O'Neill, who said of Cloth Cap: "He needs good ground, and that is important to him really. If he gets his ground in the National, take the price (25-1) now."

Elliott and De Bromhead are also looking ahead, although in their cases primarily to Cheltenham rather than Aintree, after Envoi Allen and Honeysuckle's respective victories.

Envoi Allen's success from runner-up Assemble surprised no one, at 2-11 under Jack Kennedy, having frightened off much of the opposition before the four-runner event began.

Nonetheless, Elliott said: "There's a lot of improvement in him … when he gets in a real race you'll see the real horse - that will be Cheltenham."

Honeysuckle had to battle a little harder to land odds of 4-11, repelling the late thrust of Ronald Pump by half a length.

De Bromhead said: "She just has the real will to win.

"She didn't win as her odds suggested, but she toughed it out well."