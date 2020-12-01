Thursday Tips

Carrick Roads can prove the best of Colin Tizzard’s two runners in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Silver Buck Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

The trainer also sends out the Robbie Power-ridden Darlac in the west country feature, but preference is for Brendan Powell's mount following his recent return to winning form at Sedgefield.

The six-year-old was a narrow victor at the County Durham venue last month, prevailing by just a short head after racing in the front rank throughout.

Carrick Roads was headed at one stage before battling back gamely, putting a thoroughly lacklustre previous run over two miles and five furlongs well behind him in the process.

Connections suggested better ground was key to his performance that day, and stepping up to three miles and two furlongs certainly presented no issues either.

He could again have conditions to suit here.

Mille Sussurri is another who might like the better ground in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing "National Hunt" Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

He won a moderate handicap hurdle in deep conditions at Newton Abbot in October, seeing out two miles and five furlongs in good style despite looking distinctly green in the finish.

That was Mille Sussurri's fifth career start, so you would hope there is some progression to come - certainly enough to cope with a 6lb rise.

Permission Granted is a shade in front of the handicapper as he turns out in the Bet 10 Get 20 With MansionBet Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Rose Dobbin has opted to take advantage of running the eight-year-old under a penalty for his recent Musselburgh win, leaving him 3lb well in on his new official mark.

Permission Granted will have to overcome a relatively quick turnaround of 10 days, but he was hardly all out for his nine-length victory at the Edinburgh track, so he might just be capable of notching a quickfire double here.

Known should have taken a step forward for his seasonal bow, and can prevail for Nicky Henderson in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Leicester.

He has yet to strike in five starts in bumper and hurdles company, but he has shown signs of promise, not least when beaten just over seven lengths at Ascot in October.

Known stayed on that day but could not raise his game when it mattered, suggesting that perhaps he just needed a spin to put him straight.

That run was in a conditional jockeys' heat - but with Nico de Boinville taking over now, Known will certainly not want for help from the saddle.

Maxi Jazz seemingly improved for the switch to fences and can step up again in the tote.co.uk Handicap Chase.

He had not shown much in five previous outings over hurdles and on the level, but he was possibly a bit unlucky in third on his chasing bow at Ludlow last month.

A late faller put him in contention for second, but he also had to sidestep that horse - which cost him a split second of momentum at a crucial point of the race.

Beaten just a neck, he should improve - and a 1lb drop in the ratings only adds to his claims.

Pop Dancer can make the most of a dip in company for Chelmsford's Irish Handicap.

The three-year-old was beaten half a length in a class two heat at Wolverhampton last week, having previously triumphed over the same five furlongs he faces here.

Lord Riddiford was the winner that day and re-opposes here, but looks to be up against it having to concede 10lb this time - 5lb more than last week.

SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Lady Dauphin, 4.30 Bad Attitude, 5.00 Power Of States, 5.30 Tomorrowland, 6.00 Pop Dancer, 6.30 You're Cool, 7.00 Molly Mai.

CLONMEL: 12.30 Rocky Shores, 1.00 Great Khan, 1.30 Annie Kate, 2.00 Klassy Kay, 2.30 Scarpeta, 3.00 Otzi, 3.30 Getaway Pat.

LEICESTER: 12.37 Mr Caffrey, 1.07 Mr Grey Sky, 1.37 Lord Sparky, 2.07 Known, 2.37 Hunny Moon, 3.07 Maxi Jazz, 3.37 Infiniti.

MARKET RASEN: 12.22 Shentri, 12.52 Moon King, 1.22 Set In Stone, 1.52 Swilly Sunset, 2.22 Adherence, 2.52 Permission Granted, 3.22 Italian Spirit.

WINCANTON: 12.45 Llancillo Lord, 1.15 Merry Berry, 1.45 Mille Sussurri, 2.15 CARRICK ROADS (NAP), 2.45 Neff, 3.15 Great Tempo, 3.45 Mondora.

DOUBLE: Carrick Roads and Known.