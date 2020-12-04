Sunday Tips

David Clough has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday, with Chacun Pour Soi fancied to get another win on the board at Cork.

There is some classy action in Ireland, principally the Grade One John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase - which Willie Mullins' Min is seeking to become the first to win three times.

He faces some stern opposition, with Gordon Elliott's Battleoverdoyen among seven highly-respected rivals.

Mullins' Chacun Pour Soi initially held an entry in the Punchestown feature but unsurprisingly instead sticks to an extended two miles for Cork's Grade Two Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase, which he should win with ease to kick-start his big season ahead.

Fanion D'Estruval can prove himself well up to graded class in the Fitzdares Club Loves The Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

The cliche surrounding the five-year-old's trainer Venetia Williams is that all her horses must have bottomless ground to show their best form - and it is a popular truism regularly supported in fact.

It would be remarkable if it were the case for her entire string, however, and Fanion D'Estruval for one does not appear to quite fit the generic profile.

The forecast of mere soft ground, possibly drying out, is therefore of no concern, and the move up to this two and a half miles on a flat track looks ideal.

Fanion D'Estruval made an immediate impact for Williams on his arrival from France when he was an impressive winner on stable debut in a Newbury novice handicap over an extended two miles a year ago.

He has run just twice since, and well on both occasions.

His jumping let him down, pitched into this same Grade Two company last Christmas, but he was still beaten under five lengths into fifth in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton.

It was almost 11 months before he was seen again, runner-up trying to concede weight all round first time out at Cheltenham.

It remains to be seen whether the undulations there will ever play to his strengths, but he is undoubtedly still improving and can underline the point this weekend.

Earlier on the classy card, there will surely be few minded to take on Shan Blue in the Fitzdares Club Has The Comfiest Armchairs Novices' Chase.

Harry Skelton can expect exhilaration rather than necessarily armchair comfort on board brother Dan's exciting six-year-old, on the basis of his two wide-margin Wetherby wins in October.

Shan Blue has been installed prominently in Cheltenham ante-post lists as an unbeaten novice, who has had an aggregate of 30 lengths to spare so far and was also a point-to-point winner before taking decent rank over hurdles last season.

He has the credentials to make it three out of three here, especially after his latest victim upheld the form by winning a competitive Haydock handicap.

Passing Shadow and Mackie Dee are perhaps unlikely to ever reach such heights, but that may not stop either confirming aptitude for this course.

Lilly Pinchin and Passing Shadow are back for more in the opening Fitzdares Club Beef Is Never Well-Done Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, having just lost their equilibrium at a vital moment on the run-in when beaten only a short head over the same trip last time.

They are up only 2lb for their trouble, and can get it right this time for trainer Graeme McPherson.

In the following Dreams Come True Old Gold Racing Handicap Chase, Mackie Dee and his 7lb claimer Philip Armson have obvious prospects of following up last month's decisive success in similar company - slightly up in trip this time.

That ought not to bother the former winning pointer, who has gone up 7lb for his debut chasing success under rules but deserves it.

At Kelso, the black and pink colours of Duncan Davidson - representing his daughter and trainer Rose Dobbin - may well be worth following on one of the yard's happiest hunting grounds.

Bigirononhiship is bidding to win the feature Persimmon Homes Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase for the second consecutive year.

He is up 10lb in the ratings 12 months on, but is lightly-raced for a nine-year-old and could still have further significant improvement in him having run well to be second at Ayr last month, on his only subsequent appearance.

Dobbin's Wild Polly can further enhance her highly-promising CV in the EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Another successful pointer, the six-year-old struck at the second attempt over hurdles when she beat a short-priced favourite from Paul Nicholls' powerhouse yard at Ayr.

Wild Polly was well on top there in October, and could well be able to defy her winner's penalty.

CORK: 11.45 Curious Bride, 12.20 Joseph Conrad, 12.52 Atlantic Fairy, 1.25 Chacun Pour Soi, 1.55 Scarlet And Dove, 2.30 Sayce Gold, 3.00 Shakeytry, 3.30 Zaccarela.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.35 Power Of Pause, 1.10 Boher Cailin, 1.40 Battleoverdoyen, 2.10 Top Of The Charts, 2.40 Captain Guinness, 3.10 Cuneo, 3.40 Classic Moet.

HUNTINGDON: 12.12 Passing Shadow, 12.45 Mackie Dee, 1.17 Wargrave, 1.50 Shan Blue, 2.25 FANION D'ESTRUVAL (NAP), 3.05 Glory And Honour, 3.35 Maridadi.

KELSO: 11.55 Trooper Turnbull, 12.25 Vengeur De Guye, 1.00 Cesar Et Rosalie, 1.32 Wild Polly, 2.02 Artic Mann, 2.45 Mighty Thunder, 3.20 Bigirononhiship.

SOUTHWELL: 12.01 Bluella, 12.31 Unleash, 1.06 Fighter Pilot, 1.46 Spring Romance, 2.20 Parallel World, 2.55 Sezina, 3.25 Grimsthorpe Castle.

DOUBLE: Bigirononhiship and Fanion D'Estruval.