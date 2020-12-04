Monday Tips

Secret Treaties is a Chelmsford course winner after her efforts at the Essex circuit last month and can follow up there in the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

Christine Dunnett's four-year-old has performed with credit since her return from the best part of a year off in September, also scoring at Kempton three runs ago.

Her effort between those two wins had also been meritorious and although she is operating at a fairly moderate level, she seems to be going the right way.

The latest success for Secret Treatries came over six furlongs, but it is significant that Dunnett has opted to miss a similar content over that distance on the same card and run over seven furlongs. She has won over the longer trip so that should not be an issue.

Madame Peltier can complete a hat-trick in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap.

Her winning run began over this course and distance in October and she followed up at Lingfield last month.

Both her victories have been by narrow margins to suggest she is only doing enough to collect. The Charlie Fellowes-trained daughter of Exceed And Excel can keep up the good work.

The Nosey Parker is of definite interest in the Betway Live Casino Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The twice-raced Richard Hughes-trained filly showed plenty of dash to get to the head of affairs from her wide draw at Lingfield on her latest run and just had enough in hand to hold the late rattle of Shecandoo.

That represented a drop in trip to six furlongs after starting off with real promise when second over seven at Kempton.

Now connections have opted to come back even further to the minimum distance for her first handicap try and judging on that latest run it could be a shrewd move.

Rhubarb Bikini looked in good shape when overcoming a 311-day absence to score at Chelmsford two weeks ago and can double up in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Archie Watson's three-year-old gelding was sharp out of the stalls and made every yard of the running to justify strong market support.

A 6lb rise in the ratings does not look enough to stop him going in again.

Armattiekan is fancied to make it three wins from his last four starts in the William Hill Play Responsibly Novices' Handicap Chase at Musselburgh.

The six-year-old, trained by Donald McCain, looked a horse on the up when scoring at Catterick and a 7lb rise may not be enough to stop him getting his head in front again.

He had earlier won over two and a half miles on this course, giving the impression this longer distance would not be a problem.

Get Out The Gate can shut the door on his rivals to win the Follow @williamhillracing On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

Sandy Thomson's seven-year-old stayed on well to take second place on his latest start at Kelso. The step up to three miles should suit.

Edwardstone can make a winning debut over fences in the Betting.Bet Novices' Chase at Plumpton.

Alan King's six-year-old signed off over the smaller obstacles with a creditable fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. He had also finished sixth to Shishkin in the Supreme Novices' at the Festival.

That is solid form and Edwardstone could be an exciting recruit to chasing for the Barbury Castle trainer.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 1.55 Water Iris, 2.25 SECRET TREATRIES (NAP), 2.55 Tamborrada,, 3.25 Durabella, 3.55 Madame Peltier, 4.25 Vincenzo Coccotti, 4.55 Epaneema, 5.25 Aldrich Bay.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.15 Whiskey And Water, 12.45 Prince Escalus, 1.15 Armattiekan, 1.45 Jorgie, 2.15 Get Out The Gate, 2.45 Tokaramore, 3.15 Sin A Bhfuil.

PLUMPTON: 12.30 Bunny Boru, 1.00 Edwardstone, 1.30 Martha Brae, 2.05 On My Command, 2.35 Northern Poet, 3.05 Ballymagroarty Boy, 3.35 Datsalrightgino.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.05 Zarrar, 4.40 The Nosey Parker, 5.10 Tricorn, 5.40 Legal Reform, 6.10 Rhubarb Bikini, 6.40 Fighting Temeraire, 7.10 Moonbootz.

DOUBLE: Secret Treaties and Madame Peltier