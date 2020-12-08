Wednesday Tips

Hover is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Wednesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Hover is of significant interest on his return from a six-month break in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Lingfield.

Following a couple of sound efforts in defeat on the all-weather in February, Martyn Meade's youngster made a successful turf debut at Goodwood in the summer with a short-head victory over Aquascape.

Not only has the runner-up won since, but so have the third, fourth and fifth home, giving the form an extremely solid look.

Hover's victory earned him a 5lb rise ahead of his comeback, but there is every chance a subsequent gelding operation, and the fact that he remains very lightly raced, can help him find the necessary improvement to strike gold once more.

Meade also saddles an interesting contender for the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football EBF Fillies' Handicap in Aspiration.

The daughter of Foostepsinthesand opened her account at the third attempt in the mud at Yarmouth in October, and was well fancied to follow up on her first foray into handicap company at Newmarket 11 days later.

She ultimately disappointed on the Rowley Mile, with the race perhaps coming a little too soon, and she has been given plenty of time to recover ahead of a switch to an artificial surface.

Having been dropped a couple of pounds to a mark of 78, Aspiration can be expected to make her presence felt.

Kempton punters should rely on impressive Chelmsford scorer Maraakiz in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained juvenile is bred to be pretty smart as a son of Muhaarar out of South African Group One-winning sprinter Entisaar, and looks an exciting prospect for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum judged on his taking debut success in Essex.

The placed horses have been out of luck following that, although all have performed well enough to suggest Maraakiz is capable of defying a penalty before being stepped up in class as a three-year-old.

Amniarix is the one to be on in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap.

Following a couple of readying efforts at Ayr and Kempton, Ed Walker's inmate made a mockery of her opening mark of 69 at Wolverhampton last month when putting some far more experienced rivals firmly in their place.

The assessor responded by raising her 8lb, but that may not be enough to stop a filly of this potential going in again.

Amniarix's jockey James Doyle can double up aboard Roger Charlton's Imperium, who bids to make it three from three at Kempton and four from five overall on the all-weather in the Unibet New Instant Roulette Handicap.

Jedd O'Keeffe's Fairfield Ferrata can make a winning start to her jumping career in the Seasons Greetings From Hexham Bookmakers Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Hexham.

Second on her first two starts in bumpers, the four-year-old made it third time lucky in that sphere with a determined display at Ayr four weeks ago.

If her jumping stands up to the test, she looks sure to be involved at the business end of proceedings in Northumberland.

SELECTIONS:

HEXHAM: 12.25 Bushypark, 12.55 Asking For Answers, 1.25 Fairfield Ferrata, 1.55 Orioninverness, 2.25 Dequall, 2.55 Roll Of Thunder, 3.25 Lady Bowes.

KEMPTON: 3.50 Ronan Accuser, 4.20 Maraakiz, 4.55 Madad, 5.25 Doonbeg Farmer, 5.55 Secret Victory, 6.25 Amniarix, 6.55 Fly Falcon, 7.25 Imperium.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 My Poem, 12.15 HOVER (NAP), 12.45 Come On Tier, 1.15 Aspiration, 1.45 Wait For The Lord, 2.15 Kodiac Harbour, 2.45 Libbretta, 3.15 Little Downs.

DOUBLE: Hover and Maraakiz.