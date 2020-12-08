Thursday Tips

Manofthemoment should give a good account in the Wigley Support Fund Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Tom George's charge was a smooth winner here in December last year, looking like he might have a bright future, but something presumably was amiss at Sedgefield in January as he was never travelling and was pulled up.

He did not reappear until an outing at Southwell last month, finishing second to Classic Escape, who gave the form a nice boost with his run in the Scottish Borders National at Kelso on Sunday.

That was a nice staying on effort from Manofthemoment upped in trip to three miles for the first time and if he has come out of that in good shape then he must take a bit of beating, with the handicapper having kindly dropped him a couple of pounds into the bargain.

Legends Gold can atone for her fall when a beaten favourite last time out with victory in the Wigley Group Lady Godiva Mares' Novices' Chase.

Useful over the smaller obstacles, including a fourth-placed finish to Indefatigable here in February before that one went on to score at the Cheltenham Festival, the Rebecca Curtis-trained six-year-old shapes as having the ability to be even better faced with fences.

She was an easy winner at the first time of asking at Ffos Las, although she did jump right there and that was also evident when she tipped up at Uttoxeter.

The likelihood though is that she would have won again, and if her jumping can be ironed out then there are some good races to be won, starting with this Listed event.

Seemingly So is an interesting contender for Olly Murphy in the Bet 10 Get 20 At MansionBet Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

The seven-year-old has not been seen since chasing home Midnight Moss at Doncaster in February, but that was a decent performance for a fencing debutant.

There is every chance he can go one better on his seasonal reappearance at Gosforth Park.

Atholl Street looks a potentially high-class performer in the making and is worth watching at Taunton in division one of the Racing To School Novices' Hurdle.

Trained by Paul Nicholls in the famous Grand National-winning colours of Trevor Hemmings, the five-year-old really impressed over this course and distance last month, winning with lots in hand and, encouragingly for the future, looking far from the finished article.

There should be any amount of progress to come from that and it will be disappointing if he is beaten.

Kaheall will be very much expected to make it two wins from three starts in the Cashback Nursery Handicap at Chelmsford.

A debut third at Doncaster behind what might be a name to note for next year in El Drama was perfectly satisfactory, and it was no surprise to see him run out a fairly ready winner next time at Wolverhampton.

William Haggas could easily have put him away for the winter and the fact he goes again is a tip in itself.

Plantadream might be the one to be with in the Irish Handicap.

He looked set to play a major part at Lingfield when last seen, travelling well but then finding a mile and a quarter beyond him. He is obviously in good heart and definitely capable off his current mark, so the return to a mile seems a good move by John Best.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.00 Sabousi, 4.30 Kaheall, 5.00 Alezan, 5.30 Elzaam's Dream, 6.00 Plantadream, 6.30 Diamond Dougal, 7.00 Global Art, 7.30 Tebay, 8.00 Splash Of Verve.

NEWCASTLE: 11.45 Old Jewry, 12.15 Seemingly So, 12.45 Sunset West, 1.20 Black Pirate, 1.50 Echo Express, 2.25 Snowed In, 2.55 Dundrum Wood, 3.25 Well Educated.

TAUNTON: 12.07 Chef De Troupe, 12.37 Atholl Street, 1.10 Boothill, 1.42 Manor Park, 2.15 Palmers Hill, 2.47 When You're Ready, 3.17 Golden Taipan, 3.47 Motts Cross.

TRAMORE: 12.30 Ennemi Public, 1.00 Glebe Girl, 1.35 Humble Glory, 2.05 Shes Flat Tothemat, 2.40 Napoleon Blue, 3.10 It's Only A Number, 3.40 Benbulben Boy.

WARWICK: 12.22 Hope You Do, 12.52 Cape Milano, 1.27 Legends Gold, 1.57 King D'argent, 2.32 Anightinlambourn, 3.02 MANOFTHEMOMENT (NAP), 3.32 Lakota Warrior.

DOUBLE: Manofthemoment and Legends Gold.