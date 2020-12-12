Sunday Tips

Nick Robson makes Jonniesofa his best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Jonniesofa is often at his best first time out, so he warrants close scrutiny in the Live Racing TV On Facebook Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

Trained by Rose Dobbin, Jonniesofa has suffered injury issues in the past, preventing the 10-year-old from reaching the heights which once looked likely.

He won a Grade Two novice hurdle at Haydock back in 2016, beating Vintage Clouds, and he went on to run in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.

He made a successful chasing debut the following season beating Nuts Well, but was beaten at odds-on next time out and was subsequently off the track for nearly two years.

He returned to win at Ayr following a mammoth 672-day break, so the fact he returns here after 298 days on the sidelines does not spark too much concern.

If he retains most of his ability, he could outclass his rivals.

Captain Zebo is a fascinating runner in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by John Dixon, he arrives on a four-race winning streak, but has not been seen for 300 days.

He is up 12lb for a comprehensive victory when he was last sighted, but he could have gone up even more such was the ease of his success and it will be interesting to see what he is capable of in better company.

Sue Smith's Jayaaah had the misfortune of coming up against some very smart horses in bumpers last season.

Third Time Lucki and Ask A Honey Bee, who both turned up at Cheltenham, both had his measure in his final two starts.

He now goes over timber in the Racing TV Novices' Hurdle and if he can translate some of that form to this new discipline, then he should have no trouble winning over obstacles.

The Hoax should be able to get off the mark in the starsports.bet £20K Owners Club Guarantee Maiden Hurdle at Southwell.

Dan Skelton's youngster faced what may prove a very stiff task on his hurdling debut against Atholl Street.

The winner has since bolted up again under a penalty, so the fact The Hoax ran him to four lengths suggests he has a bright future himself.

Dr Richard Newland could have another decent prospect in Nordican Bleue, who tackles the starsports.bet £10K Showtime Guarantee Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Newland, who saddled Beau Bay to win last Saturday's Grand Sefton at Aintree, has a knack of finding decent opportunities for his runners.

Nordican Bleue appears to face an easier task than last time out here, and it may enable her to return to winning ways.

David O'Meara's Vanitas has been second in each of her three races to date, but there is nothing wrong with her attitude.

Last time out she bumped into a rapid Hugo Palmer improver who looked a cut above, but Vanitas has earned a rating of 75.

That would usually be enough to win a race like the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Lingfield and her connections will be hoping she can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking.

Kick On Kick On was quite smart in his younger days with Clive Cox.

Now with Ian Williams, he still possesses a fair bit of that ability judged on his second place last time out at Wolverhampton.

A repeat should see him go close in the Betway Handicap.

SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 12.00 Jayaaah, 12.35 Bingo D'Olivate, 1.05 Gallopongray, 1.35 JONNIESOFA (NAP), 2.10 Captain Zebo, 2.40 Looksnowtlikebrian, 3.10 Lagonda.

LINGFIELD 11.40 Mr Mac, 12.10 Vanitas, 12.45 Sands In Time, 1.15 Barrington, 1.45 Kick On Kick On, 2.20 Where You At, 2.50 Gold Standard, 3.20 Affair.

SOUTHWELL: 12.20 Write It Down, 12.55 Massini Man, 1.25 Bennie Boy, 1.55 The Hoax, 2.30 Nordican Bleue, 3.00 Rocheston, 3.30 Towards The Dawn.

DOUBLE: Jonniesofa and Captain Zebo.