Monday Tips

Central City can gain quick compensation for an unlucky run just a few days ago to win the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton on Monday.

The five-year-old looked to have every chance when he was bumped over a furlong out and he dropped back to last place of the nine runners after losing his position.

Ian Williams' son of Kodiac is better judged on his previous run at the Sunbury venue just a week earlier when he ran on strongly in the final furlong to score by a length and a half from Lord Halifax.

Charles Le Brun can relish the step up to six furlongs to register a second career success in the second division of the Wise Betting At racingtv.com at Handicap.

The Jonathan Portman-trained three-year-old came with a late rattle to snatch third place behind Slowmo over the minimum trip at Southwell last time.

He could have more to give over six and the handicapper has left him on the same mark.

John Gosden's Defined can put his experience to good use in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

In what looks an informative contest with a host of well bred newcomers, Defined took a big step forward from his first run to his second and another extra furlong looks sure to suit.

By Golden Horn, there is plenty of stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, so he was always going to be one for middle distances.

Waldfabel can given the yard a double in the Unibet New Instant Roulette Maiden Stakes.

On her only run to date she was a fine third at Newbury behind Gold Wand, a subsequent Listed winner and Portrush, closely related to Enable.

Waldfabel has been given plenty of time to get over those exertions and this Frankel filly, related to the Leger winner Masked Marvel, looks sure to take all the beating.

Evita Du Mesnil can make it two wins from three starts since joining Daragh Bourke's stable in the Visit racingtv.com Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Ayr.

Formerly with Dr Richard Newland, the six-year-old mare sprang an 80-1 shock at Hexham in early November and lost nothing in defeat when only going down by a nose by Sincerely Resdev at Sedgefield later that month.

Wetlands looks sure to break his duck over timber in the Join Racing TV Now "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.

Trained by Nicky Richards, he won a bumper at Newcastle and this season has been placed in both his runs over hurdles at Ayr and Carlisle.

Last time out it appeared his stamina ran out over two and a half miles, so dropping back down to two miles looks sure to suit.

Gordon Elliott has an good strike rate when sending runners to Ayr and Fancy Foundations looks to have been found another good opportunity in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle.

Easy wins at Downpatrick and Hereford set the standard in this event and Richard Johnson is booked.

Hab Sab has finally got his act together this year after an unpromising start, with Plumpton becoming his track.

Linda Jewell's eight-year-old was winless after 13 starts until breaking his duck at the East Sussex venue just before the lockdown in March.

A 224-day absence did not prevent him from following-up when again making all the running in October.

Both wins have come over the near two-and-a-half-mile trip, so it is no surprise to see the trainer keeping him to that for the hat-trick bid in the Follow The Road To Cheltenham @timeform.com Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.05 Wetlands, 12.40 Fancy Foundations, 1.10 Bialco, 1.45 Evita Du Mesnil, 2.15 Seemorelights, 2.50 Glittering Love, 3.20 Nells Son.

FFOS LAS: 12.32 Taboo, 1.02 Gladiateur Allen, 1.35 Smiths Cross, 2.07 Rio Vivas, 2.40 Memphis Bell, 3.12 Silent Man, 3.45 Kickaftersix.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Defined, 4.30 Waldfabel, 5.00 Decadent, 5.30 Zayriyan, 6.00 Prize Fighting, 6.30 Rogue Tide, 7.05 CENTRAL CITY (NAP), 7.40 Essaka, 8.10 Charles Le Brun.

NAAS: 12.25 Whowonthetoss 12.55 Castra Vetera, 1.25 Boss Girl, 2.00 She's Commanche, 2.30 Longhouse Poet, 3.05 Thisonesforollie, 3.35 Socially Distant.

PLUMPTON: 12.15 Annual Invictus, 12.48 Acey Milan, 1.18 Little Awkward, 1.53 Garrane, 2.23 Amlovi, 2.58 Hab Sab, 3.28 Miss Fisher.

DOUBLE: Central City and Charles Le Brun.