Tuesday Tips

Coconut Splash is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Coconut Splash can deliver on his second run over fences in the Like Racing TV On Facebook Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

Evan Williams' lightly-raced five-year-old showed plenty of promise when taking minor honours behind Anemoi at Chepstow five weeks ago on his start following a 303-day absence.

He was only beaten a length and a half despite being short of room at the final fence.

Coconut Splash had been unfortunate not to be unbeaten in three races over hurdles last season.

Nabbed by a nose at Aintree on his debut, the gelding fell at the final flight when holding every chance at Newbury before making it third time lucky at Wetherby.

He could have a big future over fences.

Dropped slightly in trip can see Sizable Sam make amends for a narrow defeat on his hurdling debut.

Jeremy Scott's five-year-old looked likely to justify favouritism at this track when he took the lead two out, but he was headed just before the last and could not get back to the winner, Jeremy Pass.

However, he was only beaten two and a quarter lengths and compensation awaits in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle back at the Somerset venue.

Lots Of Luck has been very consistent since returning from 223 days on the sidelines that included a wind operation.

Having made a triumphant comeback at Ffos Las, he has been placed at both Huntingdon and Wincanton since then.

The Kim Bailey-trained six-year-old can regain winning ways in the Using The racingtv.com Tracker Handicap Chase.

Outcrop can defy a 4lb rise in the ratings to take the feature Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase at Catterick.

The increase was for his victory at Market Rasen, on what was his second start over fences.

Outcrop only asserted after jumping the final obstacle, but it augurs well for the future and the Jennie Candlish-trained gelding should still have more improvement in him.

All Hail Caesar got off the mark over jumps at Wetherby after three tries and can follow up in the Millbry Hill Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has appreciated the step up three miles plus on his last two starts and showed he is not lacking in stamina.

A staying-on third over this course and distance last month, All Hail Caesar went two places last time and a 9lb rise looks reasonable.

Sir Charles Punch shaped well on his first start over hurdles and can reap the benefit by opening his account in the racingtv.com Juvenile Hurdle.

The Sir Percy gelding took a little time to get the hang of his new discipline, but will have learnt plenty.

He did not win in 12 races on the level, but did show some ability and jumping could be his game in the long term.

Quest For Fun can confirm the promise of his first two runs by getting off the mark at the third attempt in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

The Julie Camacho-trained youngster was only beaten two and a half lengths when sixth on his debut at odds of 66-1. He then went down by only a neck to hot favourite Kratos on his latest start.

A reproduction of that performance should see the son of Lope De Vega gain a deserved success.

Miss Nay Never can finally end her maiden tag at the ninth try with victory in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Nursery Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The John Quinn-trained filly has been placed on her last five outings, but has been dropped to an attractive mark which can see her get her head in front after going close so often.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 12.20 Getaway Jewel, 12.50 Hello Sunshine, 1.20 Roses Poses, 1.55 Sir Charles Punch, 2.25 All Hail Caesar, 2.55 Outcrop, 3.25 Gregor.

NEWCASTLE: 1.45 Brancaster, 2.15 Stay Smart, 2.45 Quest For Fun, 3.15 Kumasi, 3.45 Traveller, 4.20 Kentuckyconnection, 4.55 Budanova, 5.25 Rockley Point.

WINCANTON: 12.05 Etoile Rebelle, 12.35 Brewers Project, 1.05 COCONUT SPLASH (NAP), 1.35 Sizable Sam, 2.05 Kestrel Valley, 2.35 Lots Of Luck, 3.05 Hollywood Ken, 3.35 Cucklington.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.05 Richard R H B, 4.40 Glorious Dane, 5.10 Athmad, 5.40 Lady Percival, 6.10 Hoodwinker, 6.40 Miss Nay Never, 7.10 Baltic Prince, 7.40 Doctor Nuno, 8.10 Moohareeba.

DOUBLE: Coconut Splash and Sizable Sam.