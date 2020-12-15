Wednesday's Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with Sensulano well fancied at Newbury.

Sensulano looks to face an almost impossible task at the weights in the Pertemps Network Mares' Chase at Newbury but there are reasons to believe she can get the better of Magic Of Light.

Jessica Harrington's Magic Of Light chased home Tiger Roll in the 2019 Grand National and her class is there for all to see, but she went off a very short price in this race 12 months ago and while eventually crossing the line first, it was not straightforward.

She jumped right throughout and a 25-1 chance Field Exhibition had still not been completely put away when unseating at the last.

That was Magic Of Light's second successive win in the race and while she clearly acts left-handed, she looked a different proposition when winning at Ascot next time out.

She beat Sensulano by almost five lengths there in a Grade Two Hurdle - but Sensulano still has time to improve over fences.

Outclassed behind Frodon on her reappearance, the selection should at least strip fitter and there can sometimes be funny results in these small-field affairs.

Elsewhere on the card, Nicky Henderson unleashes Lecale's Article in the Boscasports The Retail Bookmakers Choice Maiden Hurdle.

He runs in the Shishkin and Al Boum Photo colours of Joe Donnelly, but the Gold Cup-winning owner has had to be patient.

Bought for 320,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point in April 2018, he has not been seen since his day in the sales ring.

There will be a few long faces at Seven Barrows if he is beaten.

Henderson sent JP McManus' The Bomber Liston for what he expected to be an easy victory at Catterick last time out but he was just denied.

That was over barely two miles, though, so this step up in trip in the Every Race Live On Racing TV EBF Stallions 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle should be much more his cup of tea.

There was plenty to like about Kakamora's run last time out over the same course and distance he faces in Ludlow's Tanners Wines 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old, a point winner in Ireland, was well beaten on his debut for Tom George early last month but clearly drew on that experience as three weeks later he stayed on strongly to be second to Long Stay.

The winner was a long odds-on shot so it might not have been a bad effort at all and while he will probably be better still when stepping up in trip, he should continue to improve with experience.

Fidelio Vallis makes his chasing debut in the Vera Davies Memorial Beginners' Chase having run in two good events so far this season.

No match for the useful Mrs Hyde at Kempton, he was then fourth in a Grade Two at Cheltenham but has always looked a chaser.

This is quite late in the season to have his attentions switched, but it looks the right move.

Nicholls could also be on the mark with Eritage in the Tanners Champagne Handicap Chase having gone close in a competitive event at Newbury.

Kim Bailey and David Bass can do little wrong at present and Getaweapon is taken to get the better of Misty Whisky in the Warwick Woodhall EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle.

Both mares won last time out but Getaweapon looks sure to improve for stepping up in trip.

It will be an interesting race and both have progressive profiles and could be well above average.

Earlofthecotswolds ran into what could end up being a very classy performer in Espoir De Guye when last seen.

The fact he got so close having looked out of form prior to that Ascot race bodes well ahead of the Tanners Claret Handicap Chase.

At Kempton David Simcock's Bill Peyto should break his duck at the second time of asking in the first division of the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Second on debut at Newmarket to an 86-rated rival, while he was ultimately well beaten, the well-bred newcomers will have to be fairly smart to beat him.

Ryan Moore landed two of the richest races in world on Sunday in Hong Kong but he is back in more humdrum surroundings this week.

He heads to Lingfield to ride Possible Man, among others, for Sir Michael Stoute in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football EBF Novice Stakes.

Quite a lot went wrong on his debut but it was not without promise so better can be expected.

DUNDALK: 2.05 Danz Gift, 2.40 Quamino, 3.15 Call Me Dolly, 3.45 Spelga, 4.15 The Mouse Doctor, 4.45 Let Me Pass, 5.15 Haayem, 5.45 Indiana Grey.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Elvic, 4.30 Bill Peyto, 5.05 Kinderfrau, 5.35 Secret Haunt, 6.05 Uzincso, 6.35 Higher Kingdom, 7.05 Revolutionary Man, 7.35 Trusty Rusty, 8.05 Combine.

LINGFIELD: 11.30 Four Mile Bridge, 12.00 Possible Man, 12.30 Frow, 1.00 Skulk, 1.35 Elegant Queen, 2.10 Sir Hector, 2.45 Fortune Finder, 3.20 My Girl Maggie.

LUDLOW: 12.20 Kakamora, 12.50 Fidelio Vallis, 1.20 Getaweapon, 1.55 Eritage, 2.30 Earlofthecotswolds, 3.05 Virginia Chick, 3.40 Trwyn Du.

NEWBURY: 12.10 Goodbye Stranger, 12.40 Lecale's Article, 1.10 St Barts, 1.45 SENSULANO (NAP), 2.20 The Bomber Liston, 2.55 Sao, 3.30 Call Me Tara.

DOUBLE: Sensulano and Getaweapon.