Thursday's Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday with the nap selection running at Hereford.

Sunset Showdown is eye-catching on his return to fences in the Safehands Recruitment From RE Beginners' Chase at Hereford.

The seven-year-old improved rapidly last autumn over hurdles, winning three times on good ground before proving he could handle heavy when second at Cheltenham to Tobefair.

After a break, he was well beaten in January before having a wind operation, and he was not disgraced in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.

Beaten just over a length first time out this season, the winning point-to-pointer tries chasing again - with the potential to fare better than he did on his only two previous attempts in this sphere under rules two years ago.

Sexy Lot can continue on an upward curve by completing a hat-trick in the Expect More From RE Recruitment Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The David Pipe-trained filly has gone up 15lb for registering emphatic victories at Ffos Las and Chepstow.

Sexy Lot was well-backed on both occasions and she could still be one step ahead of the handicapper.

Cobolobo can build on his fine comeback run to land the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Chase at Exeter.

Jonjo O'Neill's eight-year-old stayed on stoutly to take second place, just a length and three-quarters behind the winner Crossley Tender, over this course and distance last month.

That display was his first start since February, and Cobolobo does not have to improve too much to get his head in front.

Puy Mary looks likely to be hard to beat in the Irish EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly was very green on debut but still had enough ability to finish third in what looked an above average maiden.

Typically well-bred, she was doing all her best work in the closing stages when the penny finally dropped, and trainer Roger Varian has something to work on.

Louis Armstrong shaped well on his debut and can put that run to good use by opening his account in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The son of Golden Horn did not help his cause by being slowly away. But he got himself into a challenging position until his run flattened out in the final furlong, and he finished fourth to the much more experienced Castlebar.

The penny will have dropped now, and the John Gosden-trained colt seems sure to build on that effort.

Southwell's Fibresand surface has been in the news this week, because it will be getting replaced by Tapeta in the next couple of years.

For now, though, usual rules apply - and only those who have shown previous on the unique all-weather track are worth considering.

One of those is Mick Appleby's Grimsthorpe Castle in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old has had his last six races at the Nottinghamshire venue, recording three wins and three placed efforts.

He can add to the winning tally in this 11-furlong heat.

CHELMSFORD: 4.20 The Attorney, 4.55 Puy Mary, 5.30 Eyes, 6.00 Louis Armstrong, 6.30 The Trader, 7.00 Red Verdon, 7.30 Juan Les Pins, 8.00 Ayr Harbour, 8.30 Embolden.

DOWN ROYAL: 12.15 Glens Finale, 12.45 New Ross, 1.15 Listenheretomejack, 1.45 Oscar Thyne, 2.20 Solar Heat, 2.55 Billaway, 3.30 Enniskerry.

EXETER: 12.35 Pure Bliss, 1.05 Dock Road, 1.35 Vienna Court, 2.05 Hooligan, 2.40 Cobolobo, 3.15 Indian Harbour, 3.50 Amzac Magic.

HEREFORD: 12.25 Lockdown Leader, 12.55 Wigglesworth, 1.25 SUNSET SHOWDOWN (NAP), 1.55 Golden Whisky, 2.30 Demopolis, 3.05 Sexy Lot, 3.40 Blue Luna.

SOUTHWELL: 2.15 Slowmo, 2.50 Passional, 3.25 Olivia Mary, 4.00 Grimsthorpe Castle, 4.35 Dusk, 5.10 Badger Berry, 5.45 Napping.

DOUBLE: Sunset Showdown and Sexy Lot.