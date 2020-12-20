Weekend Review

A review of the action from a weekend in which Paisley Park returned to Grade One winning ways at Ascot.

Paisley Park had his connections jumping for joy as he produced a power-packed finish to regain his Porsche Long Walk Hurdle crown at Ascot.

Emma Lavelle's 2019 Stayers' Hurdle winner looked beaten turning for home as he got caught out of his ground leaving the back straight.

At the head of affairs, Thyme Hill and Roksana were still apparently going powerfully, and Paisley Park looked to need a minor miracle.

Aidan Coleman went into overdrive jumping the last, but still seemed to have a mountain to climb - with Thyme Hill, who had seen off Roksana, looking sure to collect.

But Paisley Park (9-4), who is well known for his strong finishes, picked up impressively in the testing conditions to win by a neck, reversing form with the Philip Hobbs-trained runner-up from the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The result is even more meritorious, considering Paisley Park was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when he was beaten at Cheltenham in March.

Lavelle said: "I think I'm more concerned about my heart now than his!

"I can't wait to get home and watch the race, because it looked a good one, but I had my eyes on him the whole way - wondering if he was going to get there.

"I never thought he was beaten, just because I know what he is like, and then the turbo kicked in - which is quite apt, given the race was sponsored by Porsche this year. He's cheeky because he pricked his ears on crossing the line as if to say 'I've done that now, thanks' - he's a special horse.

"We love horses that come back - they are great for racing and really help sell it."

Not So Sleepy repeated his front-running tactics to win the Betfair Exchange Trophy for the second year running.

Hughie Morrison's talented dual-purpose performer has been called a few names in recent months because of his antics on more than one occasion.

He has been reluctant to race in the past and only recently decided to unseat his jockey at the first flight in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, before running loose and carrying out Silver Streak at the next.

Ironically Silver Streak's jockey at Newcastle was Tom O'Brien, yet this time he got the leg-up off Morrison in the Ascot paddock - hoping the 20-1 chance would behave himself.

To his credit Not So Sleepy then never put a foot wrong, and nobody has ever denied his talent - he even ran in last year's Champion Hurdle.

Having strung the field out, he began to tire having jumped the last - but O'Brien had saved just enough and held off top weight Buzz by a length and three-quarters.

Morrison had observed before the race that Not So Sleepy won with a stone in hand last year, and just might have to fight a bit harder this time.

After he had done so, the Berkshire trainer was already planning a second Champion Hurdle attempt this season.

"He's an absolute star, isn't he?" he said.

"He's in good form and was in great form going into Newcastle - it was just that things went slightly wrong there.

"But he didn't quicken past (Champion Hurdle and Fighting Fifth winner) Epatante for nothing after the last with no jockey, having been halfway round Newcastle.

"So we were hopeful."

The feature at Haydock was the Betfair Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase, which saw Sam's Adventure bounce back to form with a strong staying performance in very testing conditions.

Produced by Brian Hughes to lead at the final fence, the Brian Ellison-trained eight-year-old galloped on resolutely to take the prize by four lengths from Sojourn, in what was an attritional affair.

The win completed a 149-1 double for Hughes, following his earlier success on Albert's Back.

"It's been a great day now. He had a chance on the best of his form," said the champion jockey.

"He's a good jumper, stays well - and although he got beaten the last day, he was interfered with down the back here and did well to stand up.

"He's a horse Brian fancied coming here today - and he was right."

There was a noteworthy winner in Ireland on Sunday, with Gauloise maintaining her unbeaten record in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

The French bumper winner made an impressive Irish debut for Willie Mullins over the course and distance last month and was the 4-5 favourite on her return to County Tipperary for this Listed event.

Paddy Power cut Gauloise to 6-1 from 10-1 for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Mullins said: "I imagine she might have one more run before Cheltenham, but she looks like she is good enough to go up in grade; her next run will hopefully copper-fasten that."