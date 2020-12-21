Tuesday Tips

Fame N Fortune is David Clough's Nap selection for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Fame N Fortune can put his name up in lights again at Lingfield in the Betway Casino Handicap.

The four-year-old has lost by an aggregate short-head to just one other horse in his four visits to the Surrey circuit this season, since moving to George Baker, and was also a winner here for Joseph Tuite in summer 2019.

Fame N Fortune appeared to relish the move back up to this mile-and-a-half trip last time, producing a telling late surge to win decisively.

He had previously suffered defeat, as the 1-2 favourite, over two furlongs shorter to Madame Peltier.

With normal service since resumed, however, there is every reason to anticipate another bold show from Fame N Fortune.

He is entering ever more competitive waters, and is up 22lb in all since the start of his successful campaign, but clearly loves Lingfield and should take some stopping again.

In the opening Betway Handicap, Vincenzo Coccotti is seeking his first victory on Lingfield's Polytrack at the 12th attempt.

He has finished second five times here, however, including when beaten just a nose by Sir Hector over the past week.

That winner was following up his previous success at Chelmsford, so Vincenzo Coccotti has shown he remains in fine heart at present even as he prepares for his 70th career start.

With a profile like that, it is highly unlikely Patrick Chamings' eight-year-old is about to embark on a sudden surge of improvement.

He can win in this class merely by retaining his current form, though, and this track and trip are evidently to his liking.

Over jumps at Sedgefield, Camprond appears to have obvious prospects of opening his account at the second attempt over hurdles.

Philip Hobbs' and JP McManus' four-year-old arrived in this country with plenty of Flat experience in France, and three wins for his trouble.

He began his new job by finishing a promising second to an odds-on favourite at Huntingdon last month, and this trip to County Durham for the Download The Star Sports App Now! Maiden Hurdle over a slightly longer trip on softer ground looks the right move at the right time.

Later on the card, Crackdeloust's new connections are seeking a quick double with their investment after the eight-year-old struck on his debut for Andrew Hamilton's Lanarkshire yard at Ayr.

Crackdeloust was a comfortable winner that day, providing young 7lb claimer William Shanahan with his first success.

Despite the quick turnaround, he may well be able to go in again, back up in trip for the starsports.bet £10K Showtime Guarantee Handicap Hurdle but off the same mark and at a track which does not place an emphasis on stamina.

SELECTIONS:

HUNTINGDON: 12.05 My Whirlwind, 12.35 Mr Washington, 1.05 Waikiki Waves, 1.35 Project Mars, 2.05 Prince Llywelyn, 2.35 Speech Bubble, 3.05 Mackie Dee, 3.35 Guinness Affair.

LINGFIELD: 11.45 Vincenzo Coccotti, 12.15 Rohaan, 12.45 Royal Birth, 1.15 Campeao, 1.45 FAME N FORTUNE (NAP), 2.15 Namaste, 2.45 Engrave, 3.15 Casual Reply.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.25 Camprond, 12.55 Alaphilippe, 1.25 Astra Via, 1.55 Cybalko, 2.25 Hart Of Steel, 2.55 Crackdeloust, 3.25 Fonzerelli.

DOUBLE: Fame N Fortune and Vincenzo Coccotti.