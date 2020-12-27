Monday Tips

Mick Maestro is Keith Hamer's best bet for Monday and he has a tip for every race at every surviving meeting.

Mick Maestro let down favourite-backers when falling at Doncaster last time out but can make amends in the Sky Bet Money Back As Cash Handicap Hurdle at Catterick.

Trainer Nick Kent sent out only his second winner of the season at Wetherby on Boxing Day, when Ballycallan Fame struck at the monster odds of 125-1 on his stable debut - and his first was Mick Maestro.

On Town Moor Mick Maestro was looking to follow up his earlier win there and had just taken the lead when crashing out of the race at the third-last fight - leaving Wild Max to land the spoils.

He now heads to North Yorkshire and will surely be hard to beat as long as he puts in a clear round.

Anythingforlove has already shown she relishes testing conditions and she can win again in the Sky Bet Price Boost Promise Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old, trained by Jamie Snowden, won a bumper on this course in March and easily took a contest over the smaller obstacles at Lingfield on her second start following an eight-month absence.

There was plenty of stable confidence behind her that day when she won at the prohibitive odds of 4-9. She could be a smart mare in the making.

Gold Miner was a winning Irish point-to-pointer in May 2019 but had nearly two years off the track before making his debut for Brian Ellison at Leicester.

He massively outran his 33-1 odds that day, finishing a length and a quarter second to a long odds-on shot trained by Dan Skelton who had to be hard ridden.

It was a hugely promising run from Gold Miner, and as long as he avoids the dreaded bounce factor he looks the one to be on in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Maiden Hurdle.

Roller looked unlucky on his latest start and can make amends in division one of the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap at Newcastle.

Mark Loughnane's seven-year-old did not get the best of runs yet was only a length behind the winner Hector's Here at the line. He also lost a shoe, which could not have helped.

Duel In The Sun looked a colt with some potential when second to Sunray Major on his belated racecourse debut at Newmarket in June.

He has obviously had his issues since then, but trainer Charlie Fellowes finally gets him back to the track before the end of the year in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Novice Stakes.

Giving the Sea The Stars colt more experience, however late in the year, will prove invaluable.

Delta Work can register back-to-back victories in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, which hosts a hugely competitive 14-strong renewal of the Grade One feature.

Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old has won on his last three visits to the Dublin track and undoubtedly needed the run when fifth in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, on his first start since the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 11.50 King Golan, 12.20 Gold Miner, 12.55 Tortuga Bay, 1.30 MICK MAESTRO (NAP), 2.00 Anythingforlove, 2.32 Event Of Sivola, 3.07 Cudgel.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.05 Magic Daze, 12.40 Jukebox Jive, 1.15 Fury Road, 1.50 Rapid Response, 2.25 Delta Work, 3.00 Fully Charged, 3.35 Unbreakable Bond.

LIMERICK: 12.25 Double Jemmy, 1.00 All About Joe, 1.35 Inagh's Gift, 2.10 Young Dev, 2.45 Articulum, 3.20 The Priests Leap, 3.55 Lucky Tenner.

NEWCASTLE: 2.20 River Glades, 2.55 Greengage, 3.30 Duel In The Sun, 4.05 , 4.05 Roller, 4.35 Sword Spirit, 5.05 Dramatista, 5.35 Insurplus, 6.05 Be Proud, 6.35 Another Angel.

DOUBLE: Mick Maestro and Gold Miner.