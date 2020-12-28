Tuesday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Star Gate his best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Star Gate can confirm his potential by maintaining his unbeaten record in the MansionBet Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

At the age of four, Evan Williams' exciting recruit is the youngest horse in the line-up - but he has already put older rivals to the sword when winning both his races to date under rules.

After brushing side subsequent Ascot scorer Everglow in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, Star Gate comfortably dispensed with two opponents in the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

The sky is the limit for Star Gate, who can open his Grade One account on just his third outing.

Ben Pauling's The Cob can take a step up in class in his stride in the MansionBet's Watch And Bet Handicap Hurdle.

He bumps into a proper hurdler in Ch'tibello, but receives lumps of weight from Dan Skelton's charge, who turns 10 in a few days.

The Cob has won his last two at Uttoxeter and Haydock and the ground on Merseyside last time out was especially testing, so soft conditions should not pose a problem on this occasion.

He looked set for a comfortable victory and a hefty rise in the weights only to idle on the run in at Haydock, allowing the chasing pack to close right up.

In hindsight, while he may have given his connections palpitations, the handicapper had to go relatively easy on him and he's only been put up 5lb.

Sevarano has won both his races over fences since returning from an eight-month absence and can continue the good work in the MansionBet's Bet 10 Get 20 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The Oliver Sherwood-trained gelding could not have made a better start to his chasing career with victories at Sandown and Exeter.

He was particularly impressive at the latter track last time when scoring by 18 lengths and while he has gone up a total of 13lb in the ratings, it is unlikely he has stopped improving.

My Old Gold can gain a third Listed prize over fences in the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase at Doncaster.

The Nicky Richards-trained 10-year-old has won at this level at Perth and Carlisle and took the scalp of this season's Ladbrokes Trophy hero Cloth Cap on this course last December.

She may be at the veteran stage of her career, but My Old Gold has not lost any of her ability.

Vado Forte won over this extended two miles at Town Moor earlier in the month and can repeat the trick in the attheraces.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

A 5lb rise for his two-and-three-quarter length verdict over Solar Impulse is definitely workable for trainer Tom Lacey and the return to the scene of his latest triumph is understandable.

Defi Sacre can land his first success for a year in the Hunter Reim Handicap Chase at Kelso after having a confidence-boosting clear round last time.

Richard Hobson's seven-year-old needed to get back on track when behind Vado Forte and, though he did not win, Defi Sacre did not fare at all badly in finishing third.

More importantly, he did not make any serious mistakes as he had done on his previous start at Newbury, culminating in him unseating his rider three out in a hot contest won by Clondaw Castle.

Saint Roi can make amends for a narrow defeat last time and open his Grade One account in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins' rising star was inconvenienced by a lack of pace for the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown. He finished with a flourish, but could bot quite peg back Abacadabras. It should be a different story this time.

Monkfish can give Mullins a big-race double by landing the Nevills Hotel Novice Chase.

Winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season, the six-year-old signalled he could take high order over fences when winning in a canter on his chasing bow at Fairyhouse on his comeback a month ago.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 12.00 Truckin Away, 12.35 Teescomponents Lad, 1.10 Dorking Lad, 1.45 My Old Gold, 2.20 Suggestion, 2.55 Gilbertina, 3.30 Vado Forte.

KELSO: 11.40 Sirwilliamwallace, 12.12 Deluxe Range, 12.47 West End Lady, 1.22 Black Ebony, 1.57 Lady Villanelle, 2.32 Defi Sacre, 3.07 Alminar.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.05 La Tektor, 12.40 Fangio De Vassy, 1.15 Buildmeupbuttercup, 1.50 Monkfish, 2.25 Saint Roi, 3.00 Gabbys Cross, 3.35 Eurotiep.

LIMERICK: 11.55 No Grey Area's, 12.30 Feyan, 1.05 Rock On Barney, 1.40 Gua Du Large, 2.15 Clonbury Bridge, 2.50 Southerner, 3.25 Digger Jack.

NEWBURY: 12.20 Panic Attack, 12.55 Gowel Road, 1.30 Sevarano, 2.05 The Cob, 2.40 Coup De Pinceau, 3.15 STAR GATE (NAP), 3.45 King D'argent .

SOUTHWELL: 3.55 Red Jasper, 4.30 Exotic Escape, 5.00 Cholmondeley, 5.30 A Pint Of Bear, 6.00 Moonbootz, 6.30 King Of Stars, 7.00 Velocistar.

DOUBLE: Star Gate and The Cob.