Thursday's Tips

Keith Hamer has a selection for every race as he previews the New Year's Eve cards in the UK and Ireland.

Fox Duty Free has been a completely reformed character since moving to Ralph Beckett's stable - winning both his races for the Kimpton trainer.

That is a far cry from his last two outings for Andrew Balding, for whom the son of Kingman had unseated his rider and refused to race - although he had shown ability early in his career.

Remarkably, he has turned his fortunes around with a pair of seven-furlong victories at Lingfield - and he is back for more on Thursday.

He steps up a furlong at the Surrey track for the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap, but that is unlikely to stop him completing the hat-trick.

Fox Duty Free takes another hike in grade, having now gone up a total of 17lb, but he may not have stopped improving yet.

Thapa Vc got off the mark at the third attempt and can follow up in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Nursery Handicap.

Sir Mark Prescott's youngster shaped well on his first two starts and then appreciated the step up to seven furlongs with a game success at Wolverhampton. He tackles a mile this time, but that should not inconvenience the son of The Gurkha.

Privacy can confirm the promise of her racecourse debut to get off the mark in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Visibility was limited because of fog at Chelmsford, but the David Menuisier-trained filly was slowly away and detached from the rest of the field in the early stages.

By halfway in the seven-furlong contest she had made up the ground and stuck on well to finish third behind Miss Finland.

That was a decent effort in the circumstances, and she will know more this time.

Hunny Moon was a promising second on her jumping debut and can go one better in the LPS British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Warwick.

The six-year-old, trained by Fergal O'Brien, was expected to get off the mark first time at Leicester - where she was sent off the 11-8 favourite. However, she could not peg back all-the-way winner Found On after making a mistake at the third-last flight.

That experience will have done Hunny Moon good, and she should waste no more time in opening her account over hurdles after winning a bumper in March.

Aubusson is worth supporting off top weight in the LPS Carlow Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase after returning to form at Lingfield last time.

Jane Williams' 11-year-old has always gone well with plenty of give in the ground, so it was no surprise that the Surrey mud proved to his liking at the start of this month.

He is back up just 2lb, and the front-running tactics which worked so well at Lingfield can also be deployed to good effect up in trip at this flat track.

Darksideoftarnside can recoup Uttoxeter losses in the Jonjo Says Join Me At jonjooneillracingclub.co.uk Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Neil Mulholland's gelding had got off the mark over hurdles at Chepstow on his previous start, and is worth another chance.

LINGFIELD: 12.25 Charming Kid, 1.00 Oslo, 1.30 Thapa Vc, 2.00 FOX DUTY FREE (NAP), 2.35 Lethal Talent, 3.05 Privacy, 3.35 Catapult.

NEWCASTLE: 2.15 Sea La Rosa, 2.50 K Rex, 3.20 The Great Heir, 3.50 The Mackem Torpedo, 4.20 Moxy Mares, 4.50 Quiteacatch, 5.20 Marwari, 5.50 Desert Mist.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.30 Opposites Attract, 1.05 Delignis, 1.35 Persia, 2.05 Bachasson, 2.40 Dalton Highway, 3.10 Marino Marvel, 3.40 Humble Glory.

WARWICK: 12.16 Darksideoftarnside, 12.50 Hunny Moon, 1.20 Clondaw Storm, 1.50 Aubusson, 2.25 Mr Washington, 2.55 Away For Slates, 3.25 Shearer.

DOUBLE: Fox Duty Free and Thapa Vc.