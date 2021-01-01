Saturday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Saturday with the best bet running at Sandown.

Metier can confirm the big impression he has made in just two starts over jumps by taking the Grade One spoils in the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

The son of Mastercraftsman must have been giving the right signals at Harry Fry's stable, because he was sent off the 9-4 favourite for his debut over the smaller obstacles in late October.

He sailed through the heavy ground to win by 10 lengths - with 34 lengths to the third. That form on its own may not have amounted to much, but he could not have done it any better.

Metier then faced a tougher test at Ascot and passed that with flying colours by making all the running to score unchallenged by five and a half lengths from Tile Tapper.

Again, there was plenty of cut in the ground, and conditions are certain to be testing once more on Saturday.

He needs to step up, but he looks an exciting prospect.

Metier was picked out of Andrew Slattery's stable in Ireland where he won a maiden at Gowran Park. Since joining the Fry team, he has been gelded and had wind surgery.

Gemirande may go well off a low weight in the closing Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Handicap Hurdle.

Venetia Williams' ex-French gelding hinted he should be well capable of reaching a higher rating than his current 122 when eventually getting well on top in a Bangor novice at the end of November.

He benefited from the departure of long odds-on Soaring Glory there, but would have been a decent second to Jonjo O'Neill's very useful dual bumper winner - who began the current campaign with a victory over subsequent Grade One scorer Bravemansgame.

Soaring Glory would surely be a short-priced favourite here off his mark - and at any rate, Gemirande took a big step forward after pulling up on his British debut.

Crosspark deserves a change of luck in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase, the final of the Veterans' Chase Series.

Caroline Bailey's stayer has finished runner-up in all his three races this season, beaten less than a length each time.

The last two have come on this course when he went down fighting behind Step Back and then Doing Fine.

Testing conditions will not inconvenience the 2019 Eider Chase winner.

Illegal Model has shaped well in two starts since returning from a nine-moth break, and can make it third time lucky in the Support The Injured Jockeys' Fund Handicap Hurdle at Ayr.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained gelding had just one previous race over hurdles, which he won at Lingfield in January, before being pitched into decent handicap company.

The form of his latest effort when fifth to Portrush Ted at Sandown has been boosted by the fourth home that day, Flemcara, who was successful at Doncaster on Tuesday.

Clan Legend can follow up his win at Aintree last time to land the Ayrshire Cancer Support Patient Transport Journeys Handicap Chase.

Nick Alexander's veteran enjoyed a cosy verdict over Dashing Perk on his second outing since being absent from the track for 238 days.

Australis has become a regular in staying events on the all-weather, and looks the pick in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Roger Varian's charge was a winner at this course last summer and soon afterwards finished second in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

He has also been second in his last two starts, but can get his head back in front here.

AYR: 12.20 Wetlands, 12.55 Ard Chros, 1.30 Ugo Du Misselot, 2.05 Clan Legend, 2.40 Illegal Model, 3.15 Takingrisks, 3.45 Those Tiger Feet.

CORK: 12.30 Majestic Maid, 1.03 Gjoumi, 1.38 Mercury Lane, 2.13 Dinard Rose, 2.48 Exit To The West, 3.23 Powersbomb, 3.55 California Breeze.

LINGFIELD: 11.30 Uther Pendragon, 12.00 Damned Elusive, 12.35 Wake Up Harry, 1.10 Accomplice, 1.45 Harlequin, 2.20 Andronicus Beau, 2.55 Wudashudacuda, 3.30 Roundabout Magic.

SANDOWN: 12.05 Hudson De Grugy, 12.40 Stormy Ireland, 1.15 Evander, 1.50 Born Survivor, 2.25 METIER (NAP), 3.00 Crosspark, 3.35 Gemirande.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Fair Star, 4.40 Dynamo Walt, 5.10 Australis, 5.40 Highest Mountain, 6.10 Falcon Brook, 6.40 Napper Tandy, 7.10 Obtuse.

DOUBLE: Metier and Crosspark.