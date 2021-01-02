Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer previews every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the best bet running at Plumpton.

Defi Des Carres can gain handsome consolation for a narrow defeat on his British debut by winning the Sky Sports Sussex National Handicap Chase at Plumpton on Sunday.

The French import was caught on the line by Some Neck and beaten a short head over Cheltenham's cross-country course on his first start for Upper Lambourn trainer Charlie Mann.

Defi Des Carres is now running over conventional fences on these shores, but he was a winner over the bigger obstacles at Lyon Parilly and Vichy.

He is an experienced jumper, stays well and is not inconvenienced by soft and heavy ground. These attributes will stand him in good stead for this stamina test.

Promising Milan was highly-tried on his hurdles debut in a Grade Two contest at Cheltenham and not surprisingly well beaten.

However, that experience will not be lost on the Nick Mitchell-trained gelding, who can get back on track in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle.

Trainer Nick Kent is having a tremendous season and currently has a strike-rate of 50 per cent with three winners from his last six runners.

He may only have a smallish team, but his string is in excellent form and Catlin can keep up the good work in the racingtv.com Handicap Chase at Catterick.

Catlin has improved for each of her three races since returning from more than nine months off the track - and showed her turn was near when staying on for second place over an extended two and three-quarter miles at Leicester.

Judged on that run, the step up to three miles and a furlong should hold no fears.

Eva's Oskar can build on a decent fencing debut to open his account in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Chase.

Tim Vaughan's grey learnt on the job when fourth to L'Air Du Vent at Exeter after hitting the first obstacle.

With that solid effort under his belt, the four-times winning hurdler can add a first chasing success to his tally.

Newbolt can register back-to-back victories in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Southwell.

Ralph Beckett's charge took to the Fibresand surface instantly as he bounded to victory by two and a quarter lengths from Mosakhar.

The assessor has rewarded Newbolt with a 6lb rise, but the son of Bated Breath can cope with that as he is still lightly-raced.

Turquoise Kingdom can kick off 2021 by recording a first career success in the Bombardier Novice Stakes.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the Dubawi colt should be suited by being dropped down in trip. He was fourth to Wait For The Lord over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield after making most of the running and leading into the final furlong.

CATTERICK: 12.27 Bareback Jack, 12.57 Border Victor, 1.30 Eva's Oskar, 2.02 Finisk River, 2.35 Talktomenow, 3.07 Catlin, 3.37 Oakmont.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.40 Flanking Maneuver, 1.10 Hook Up, 1.45 Crassus, 2.15 Ballyshannon Rose, 2.50 Cabaret Queen, 3.20 Coko Beach, 3.50 Ginto.

PLUMPTON: 12.18 Iron Mike, 12.48 Thebannerkingrebel, 1.20 State Crown, 1.53 Promising Milan, 2.25 DEFI DES CARRES (NAP), 2.58 High Up In The Air, 3.28 Call Off The Dogs.

SOUTHWELL: 12.35 Quel Destin, 1.05 Turquoise Kingdom, 1.40 Newbolt, 2.10 Vape, 2.45 The Golden Cue, 3.15 Khazaf, 3.45 Drew Breeze.

DOUBLE: Defi Des Carres and Eva's Oskar.