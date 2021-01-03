Monday Tips

David Clough has a tip for every race in the UK on Monday with the best bet running at Wolverhampton.

Shimmering Dawn can strike under cover of darkness in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The floodlights will be in full effect by the time Monday's fast-track qualifier takes place, and Shimmering Dawn has all the right credentials to put her rivals in the shade.

James Tate's mare arrives in fine form for her Dunstall Park debut, having prevailed narrowly but with great determination in a similar race at Lingfield last time out.

That was her first attempt over this seven-furlong trip since her brief juvenile campaign in autumn 2018, and it appeared to suit ideally.

She had previously earned her current rating of 99 with a convincing victory over six at Chelmsford in September - and although she then could not quite get to grips with Listed Lingfield opposition at that distance next time, she has much in her favour again here.

On official figures, she is well clear of her rivals - so as long as she performs close to her best, the rest of the field must step up markedly to get close.

Earlier on the evening card, First Excel may achieve overdue superiority in the second division of the Betway Classified Stakes.

Daylight will just be ebbing away as they go in the stalls, and Roy Bowring's gelding is in the twilight zone figuratively, too, as he embarks on a seventh year in training.

Nonetheless, he has been in decent form at this very modest level of late - and significantly outran big odds last time when a close third over a furlong further here.

It is six starts since he last tried the minimum trip. But he has proved adept at it, without winning, in the past - and on latest evidence, the drop back could well help him after twice being hauled in late.

Inevitable Outcome and Laura Pearson bid for a swift course-and-distance follow-up in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

It is only five days since they overcame a slightly troubled passage to win comfortably here - but with the filly and her apprentice jockey in such good heart, it makes sense to keep busy.

Lleyton is on a roll here too, and he and his apprentice Oliver Stammers are also back for more in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

They have incurred a 4lb penalty for their course and distance success over Christmas. But they surged clear by eight lengths last time, and could well have more than the jockey's 5lb claim in hand again.

Richard R H B takes guard once more in the Betway Handicap.

He has not exactly hit the opposition for six the last twice, but is bidding for a course and distance hat-trick - having scored by just a head on each occasion.

He has just held on to a dwindling advantage both times, so may need delivering late.

Rossa Ryan knows him well, however, having also won on him here at the same trip in September - so they are clearly a combination in sync.

At Lingfield, Lihou is another familiar with his surroundings in the Betway Handicap.

He was a course and distance winner three starts ago - and although a beaten favourite on his return shortly before Christmas, he again ran with great credit to be finish just a neck adrift in third.

He did enough then to suggest he can score off his new joint career-high rating.

The Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap, half an hour earlier, may go the way of Mutahamisa.

Roger Varian's filly broke her duck on her fourth and final juvenile start, over this trip at Kempton in mid-December.

That came after a near five-month break in a first-time hood. The move up in distance was clearly a help too, and there is every reason to think she can continue the progress on handicap debut.

Too Friendly also appears likely to relish the extra yardage, up to 10 furlongs for the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes.

George Scott's Camelot colt was given an early Derby entry, but belied odds of 40-1 when a staying-on third over a mile here last month.

Megan Nicholls teams up with Alan King again as she and Catbird Seat seek to follow up their narrow Wolverhampton win, in the closing Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap.

They had only a head to spare early last month - but that was from a subsequent winner, and Catbird Seat is up just 3lb for his trouble.

Over jumps at Fakenham, Ripper Roo should prove difficult to beat in the opening Thorpland Maiden Hurdle.

A wide-margin winner in the point-to-point field in January of last year, the six-year-old was only narrowly beaten when favourite for his bumper debut at Southwell last month.

That run should have brought him on fitness-wise and it will be disappointing if he is unable to open his account under Rules.

FAKENHAM: 12.25 Ripper Roo, 12.55 Fresh New Dawn, 1.25 Not A Role Model, 1.55 Episode, 2.25 Cristal Spirit, 2.55 Chimes Of Dylan, 3.25 Harde Fashion.

LINGFIELD: 12.10 Noble Queen, 12.40 Mutahamisa, 1.10 Lihou, 1.40 Dynali, 2.10 Too Friendly, 2.40 Arabescato, 3.10 Cafe Sydney, 3.40 Catbird Seat.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 3.50 Dubai Paradise, 4.20 First Excel, 4.50 Inevitable Outcome, 5.20 Lleyton, 5.50 Richard R H B, 6.20 SHIMMERING DAWN (NAP), 6.50 Big Kitty, 7.20 Critical Thinking, 7.50 Barrington.

DOUBLE: Lihou and Shimmering Dawn.