Tuesday Tips

Little Sunflower makes plenty of appeal in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap at Lingfield, with Hollie Doyle again on board after the pair recorded a course and distance success last month.

Coming back to six furlongs, William Stone's filly made all and stuck at it well when strongly pressed in the closing stages.

She has gone up 3lb for her winning effort, but had also run well prior to that when in front of a subsequent scorer when second at Chelmsford and a look back on her victory suggests she was always doing enough to come out on top.

Clearly in great heart, she might take a bit of stopping.

Maxine should give her supporters a run for their money in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap.

The Harry Dunlop-trained filly is still a maiden after five tries, but there has been promise in defeat along the way.

That was again evident at Wolverhampton before Christmas, where she put up quite a determined effort to stick her guns in third, having raced on the outside of runners and led from some way out.

She was returning from a mini break, too, so should be spot on now and is 1lb lower into the bargain.

Melody Of Life is the choice in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Novice Stakes.

Beaten half a length on his first try at a mile before Christmas, this Dark Angel colt ought to be equally as adept back at seven furlongs.

Blue Moonrise is expected to shine in the Betway Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Trained by David Evans, she made a perfectly respectable start first time out over six furlongs at Newcastle and confirmed that impression when dropping to the minimum trip to win here next time out, travelling well and staying on powerfully. There should be more to come.

Things did not go in Eldelbar's favour last time, so a better effort could be on the cards in division one of the Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap.

He was held up off the pace and raced pretty keenly last week before failing to find the necessary change of gear at the end of seven furlongs.

Dropping back to six now, he might find matters more to his liking.

Ballyare can follow up his recent Wolverhampton win in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Handicap.

Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, he was sharp enough to triumph over five furlongs and a 4lb rise might not be insurmountable.

Exploiteur is on a roll ahead of the Annual Members 2021 Handicap Hurdle at Ludlow.

The seven-year-old had failed to strike in five starts under rules before cantering home in a fair event at Ffos Las on his season outing of the current campaign.

A 36-length scorer on that occasion, he also benefited from the fall of a rival, but Exploiteur showed that was no flash in the pan when following up.

While the margin of victory was not as impressive, Exploiteur was still possibly good value for the official verdict of three and a half lengths as while he was ridden out, his jockey was certainly not demanding his all at the finish.

Exploiteur defied an 8lb rise on that occasion and he has another 6lb to shoulder this time, but he is seemingly progressive and could have enough in hand.

Balkardy made a decent start for Evan Williams and can step up again in the Join RacingTV Now Juvenile Hurdle.

Sent off a 33-1 chance at Warwick last month, he outran those odds to finish third behind a couple of reasonable types, albeit beaten seven and three-quarter lengths.

Balkardy should be sharper for the run and can get off the mark now.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 12.40 Maxine, 1.10 Melody Of Life, 1.40 Our Oystercatcher, 2.10 LITTLE SUNFLOWER (NAP), 2.40 Ballydoyle, 3.10 Eastern Star, 3.40 Corofin.

LUDLOW: 12.55 Crown Hill, 1.25 Exploiteur, 1.55 Royal Pretender, 2.25 Reve, 2.55 Balkardy, 3.25 Volcano, 3.55 Miss Fairfax.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Ballyare, 4.40 Gavi Di Gavi, 5.10 My Sister Jo, 5.40 Canimar, 6.10 Blue Moonrise, 6.40 Eldelbar, 7.10 Fard, 7.40 Bay Of Naples, 8.10 Complexo.

DOUBLE: Little Sunflower and Blue Moonrise.