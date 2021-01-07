Saturday's Tips

Imperial Aura is expected to further enhance his growing reputation with victory in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The Kalanisi gelding has undoubtedly benefited from the patience of Kim Bailey, with the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup-winning trainer's decision to race his charge sparingly in the bumper sphere and as a novice hurdler paying dividends when he switched to fences last term.

While he was not in the very top bracket of novice chasers, a long-term plan came to fruition at the Cheltenham Festival last March as he justified favouritism in the now-defunct novice handicap chase.

At the beginning of this season Imperial Aura looked a strong candidate for high-profile handicaps like the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but he has taken his game to another level, with a comeback victory at Carlisle followed by a dominant display in a Grade Two at Ascot.

His revised mark of 163 makes him the highest-rated horse in this field - and with just 11 career starts under his belt, there is every chance Imperial Aura has not yet reached his ceiling.

A quality card is strengthened by the addition of the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, which was saved over from the abandoned New Year's Day fixture at Cheltenham.

In what is a competitive affair, the vote goes to Tom George's defending champion Summerville Boy, who might just be racing under his optimum conditions.

The 2018 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner has been campaigned over a variety of distances over the past couple of seasons and seems to be pretty versatile.

However, it is notable that his last couple of wins have come over this intermediate trip of two and a half miles - in this race at Prestbury Park last year and on his reappearance at Aintree in early November.

Since that victory on Merseyside, Summerville Boy has finished a creditable fourth over three miles in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and fifth when dropped to an extended two miles in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

This Grade Two contest represents an excellent opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Solo looks the value call in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

The French import was a hugely impressive winner of the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle on his British debut at this venue 11 months ago, but disappointed when a leading contender for the Triumph at Cheltenham.

He again failed to run up to expectations on his first start of the current season in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, and floundered in the mud on his latest appearance at Sandown.

The upside of those efforts is that he has dropped a total of 5lb to what looks a very workable mark of 144.

It will be over fences that Solo is seen at his best, but he is capable of making his presence felt this weekend on a track that suits.

It is difficult to look beyond long-time favourite Secret Reprieve in the rescheduled Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Evan Williams' charge absolutely bolted up here in early December and while the handicapper raised him 12lb for that, he is allowed to run under a 4lb penalty - despite the race being put back a couple of weeks.

The extra recovery time can only be a positive for his chances and with just 10st 1lb on his back, he looks primed to provide proud Welshman Williams with victory in a race he would dearly love to win.

It will be exciting to see Nassalam strut his stuff in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

Runner-up on his only start in France, the son of Dream Well has annihilated a handful of rivals by 59 and 49 lengths respectively in a couple of low-key races at Fontwell.

He has more in his plate for his hat-trick bid, but heavy ground holds no fears and he should get the job done.

Officials at Wincanton will be delighted to have picked up the Grade Two Paddy Power Dipper Novices' Chase from the aforementioned abandoned fixture at Cheltenham.

It may be a case of heart ruling head, but it would be fantastic to see Messire Des Obeaux take top honours for Alan King.

The nine-year-old, who missed almost three years of his career due to injury, really impressed on his chasing debut over the course and distance last month and it will be fascinating to see if he can back it up.

King might also be among the winners on the all-weather at Lingfield, with Royal Ascot hero Scarlet Dragon expected to go close in the Betway Handicap.

Chelmsford punters can rely upon recent course winner Asad to follow up on his return to the Essex circuit for the tote.co.uk Live Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 1.29 Jack The Truth, 2.04 Sir Hector, 2.34 Eton College, 3.04 Asad, 3.40 Bad Attitude, 4.10 Rockett Man, 4.45 Alqaab, 5.15 Eyes, 5.45 Sea Willow.

CHEPSTOW: 11.45 Pozo Emery, 12.17 Esprit Du Large, 12.50 Storm Arising, 1.25 Nassalam, 1.58 Good And Hardy, 2.30 Easy As That, 3.10 Secret Reprieve, 3.50 Whiteoak Fleur.

FAIRYHOUSE: 11.35 Brawler, 12.10 Stoughan Cross, 12.42 Light Brigade, 1.17 Low Sun, 1.52 An Taibhse, 2.25 Julies Stowaway, 3.00 Wavylake, 3.35 Walking The Walk.

KEMPTON: 12.05 Tinnahalla, 12.35 Bobhopeornohope, 1.10 Theinval, 1.45 Guitar Pete, 2.20 Summerville Boy, 2.55 IMPERIAL AURA (NAP), 3.30 Solo, 3.57 Breffniboy.

LINGFIELD: 11.30 Subliminal, 12.00 Something Enticing, 12.31 Going Places, 1.05 Snow Ocean, 1.40 Fraser Island, 2.15 Scarlet Dragon, 2.50 Iconic Knight, 3.25 Mamillius.

WINCANTON: 11.52 Flash Collonges, 12.25 Leylak, 12.58 Easy Bucks, 1.30 Sizable Sam, 2.05 Messire Des Obeaux, 2.35 Gala Ball, 3.05 Baignard, 3.45 Zalvados.

DOUBLE: Summerville Boy and Imperial Aura.