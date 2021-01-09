Sunday's Tips

Keith Hamer previews Sunday's cards and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland - the best bet runs at Southwell.

Nick Vedder produced a decisive turn of foot to score in good style at Southwell last weekend - and can repeat the trick in the #betyourway At Betway Handicap.

Robyn Brisland's eight-year-old has to defy a 4lb penalty for his victory by three-quarters of a length from Qaaraat over this six furlongs.

Nick Vedder was worth more than the bare result judged on the way he put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

As long as he is in similar form, the son of Rip Van Winkle should take all the beating.

Geography Teacher can find his way home in front in the Bombardier Handicap.

All of his last eight races have been over the same one-mile trip, with two wins to his credit and three placed efforts.

The five-year-old, trained by Kevin Frost, has only once run badly in that spell - and he can add to his tally of wins.

Liamba can make it two victories from three starts for Mick Appleby in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

The Equiano mare, formerly with David O'Meara, went down by a length and a quarter to Young John over this seven furlongs in November and got her head in front last month with a gutsy neck verdict over Lion Tower.

Liamba has gone up 4lb to a career-high mark of 72 but she seems to be thriving in her surroundings and could be up to the task.

Appleby can also strike with Swinton Noon in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Handicap.

The Sepoy colt has his first run as a three-year-old, having ended his juvenile campaign with a second career success two weeks ago.

Swinton Noon kept on well to deny Space Kid by a neck. The first two pulled two and a half lengths clear of the third, and a 5lb rise may not stop Swinton Noon from following up that victory.

Straight Ash has had mixed fortunes at the Nottinghamshire track so far, with one win from three starts, but he is worth sticking with in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained six-year-old landed his first all-weather success last month when holding False Id by three-quarters of a length but could not back that up on his return to the course recently.

However, Straight Ash ran better than his final position of sixth might suggest - because he was well there in the straight and only weakened out of contention a furlong from home.

Tellmeyourstory made a promising debut and can get off the mark in the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Maiden Stakes.

Mark Johnston's filly was unconsidered in the betting at 25-1 but belied her odds to take second place, just a length behind Alvarino at Lingfield.

With the benefit of that run under her belt, Tellmeyourstory can go one better.

Severus Alexander was sent off the 100-1 outsider of six on his Southwell debut but put up a fine effort from the front when second to Ravenscar over the extended two miles.

That was a fine start by the five-year-old gelding on his first run on the all-weather, and second in total, since joining Hertfordshire handler Clare Hobson from Gavin Cromwell's stable in Ireland.

A similar display can see Severus Alexander score for new connections in the Betway Handicap.

Bear Ghylls looks an exciting prospect for the Nicky Martin stable and can take his unbeaten record over jumps to three in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Hurdle at Exeter.

After wins at Lingfield and Ffos Las, the six-year-old moves into a handicap for the first time.

Fortescue should be primed for success in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase after two runs since returning from a 245-day absence.

Henry Daly's seven-year-old needed his first comeback run at Exeter, then went down by only a neck to Snuff Box at Bangor last month.

He can make it third time lucky.

EXETER: 1.10 Cul de Poule, 1.40 Gladiateur Allen, 2.10 Bear Ghylls, 2.40 Eclair Surf, 3.10 Fortescue, 3.40 Et Apres Thou, 4.10 Barbarian.

NAAS: 1.00 Miss Pernickety, 1.30 Energumene, 2.00 Emily Moon, 2.30 Bob Olinger, 3.00 Captain Kangaroo, 3.30 Perry Owens, 4.00 Durragh.

SOUTHWELL: 12.50 Swinton Noon, 1.20 Severus Alexander, 1.50 Liamba, 2.20 Straight Ash, 2.50 Geography Teacher, 3.20 Tellmeyourstory, 3.50 NICK VEDDER (NAP).

DOUBLE: Nick Vedder and Geography Teacher.