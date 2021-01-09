Monday's Tips

Bangkok should prove a class above his rivals in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Wolverhampton, according to Ashley Iveson.

Andrew Balding's one-time Derby prospect has some seriously high-class form to his name, including a Group Three success at Sandown and a runner-up finish behind Japan in the 2019 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old appears equally capable on the all-weather as he is on turf, as proved by his victory in the Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield last February and subsequent third place in the Winter Derby itself.

Outings in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Coral-Eclipse last summer proved too hot for him to handle, while a trip to Bahrain in November proved a fruitless exercise.

However, he proved that journey had not left a mark when narrowly beaten by the high-class Sangarius in last month's Quebec Stakes.

This extended nine-furlong contest represents a significant drop in grade and it will be disappointing if Bangkok is unable to make the most of an excellent opportunity.

Strawbs can maintain her unbeaten record in the in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Mike Murphy's mare did not make her debut until the back-end of her four-year-old campaign early last month, but rewarded the patience of her connections by producing a late charge to claim victory under a typically well-judged ride from Hollie Doyle at Chelmsford.

That form has already been boosted by the subsequent success of the fourth-placed Save The Spirit and Strawbs merits the utmost respect under the penalty, with Doyle again in the plate.

Mutabaahy has won six times at Dunstall Park and can add to his tally in the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap.

The six-year-old won here in November and December for trainer Anthony Brittain, but failed to fire at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago.

It would be no surprise to see him bounce back over his favoured five furlongs.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Blow Your Horn catches the eye in the Betway Casino Handicap.

A couple of outings in novice company at Newcastle suggested there are races to be won with the gelded son of Golden Horn, so it was no surprise to see him prominent in the market on his handicap debut over this course and distance.

While the four-year-old came up a little short in finishing fourth, he was beaten under two lengths, which was a fine effort considering he had been off the track for 10 months.

With race fitness now on his side, Blow Your Horn should prove difficult to beat off a workable mark of 75.

There is a competitive card at Doncaster where Solwara One looks interesting in the Sky Bet Britain's Most Popular Online Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle.

Already seven, he was second to a smart type in Ask A Honey Bee on his racecourse debut at Wetherby but then went one better next time out at Uttoxeter.

Neil Mulholland gave him plenty of time to get over his first run as the Uttoxeter appearance was in November and while this is quite late in the season to have his attentions switched to hurdling, there is no denying he looks a smart recruit.

The Mick Preston is expected to make it third time lucky over obstacles in the foxtrotracing.com Great Value Red Caps Syndicate Handicap Hurdle at Hereford.

The grey won a bumper here on his racecourse bow and has finished second on both of his two attempts over hurdles to date.

A mark of 120 for his move into handicap company looks fair.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 12.30 Dalkadam, 1.05 Broken Halo, 1.35 Stratagem, 2.05 Solwara One, 2.40 Shanty Alley, 3.10 Getaweapon, 3.40 Flemenstide.

DUNDALK: 2.30 Lady De Vesci, 3.00 Strip Light, 3.30 Take A Turn, 4.00 Magic Sea, 4.30 Howyoulikethat, 5.00 Bright Glory, 5.30 New York Ballet, 6.00 Eye Of The Dragon.

HEREFORD: 12.50 Bangers And Cash, 1.20 Samtara, 1.50 Milanford, 2.20 Dusky Lark, 2.50 The Mick Preston, 3.20 Rufio, 3.50 Ordered Lives.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Daafy, 4.45 Perfect Rose, 5.15 Aviary, 5.45 Strawbs, 6.15 Mutabaahy, 6.45 BANGKOK (NAP), 7.15 Blow Your Horn.

DOUBLE: Bangkok and Blow Your Horn.