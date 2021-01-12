Wednesday Tips

David Clough makes Make My Day his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Make My Day can do just that for his connections and supporters in the Tie The Knot Wedding Catering Novices' Hurdle at Plumpton.

Gary Moore takes his Flat recruit on a short trip to one of the yard's happiest hunting grounds, and Make My Day is sure to attract attention in the colours made famous by Goshen.

That may also be reflected in cramped odds, but Make My Day appears to have much to recommend him on the basis of his brief Flat career as he turns his attention to jumping.

Unlike Goshen last season, he will be making his stable as well as hurdles debut - having arrived from the care of Ralph Beckett with a Flat rating of 94 after three victories from six starts in a career which began with John Gosden.

Moore won three races on the Flat with Goshen before sending him to Fontwell for a successful start to a jumps campaign which culminated in what would surely have been a wide-margin victory in the Triumph Hurdle but for his high-profile mishap at the last flight.

Make My Day, a son of Galileo, already appears more of a stayer who will be at home over this trip of an extended two and a half miles.

He ought also to have a little bit too much speed for a clutch of admittedly promising point-to-point winners here - and the stone he receives from the doubly-penalised Here Comes Johny should tell as well.

Moore deploys another very notable jumps debutant in the following race, the Sky Sports Racing Maiden Hurdle.

Natural History was owned by the Queen, trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Oisin Murphy when he accounted for Goshen at Goodwood in October, as a return to the Flat failed to work out last autumn for Moore's Champion Hurdle hopeful.

Natural History was then beaten under two lengths in the Group Three St Simon Stakes on heavy ground at Newbury before moving on for a six-figure sum, with a Flat rating of 101.

The six-year-old has all the credentials to take high rank among this season's novice hurdlers, and has a fine chance to get off the mark at the first attempt.

Moore may well be in business too at Leicester, thanks to Twenty Twenty in the opening Pertemps Network Novices' Handicap Chase.

The top weight is penalised for last week's shock Plumpton victory on his chasing debut.

The merit of that narrow success is hard to gauge, with the runner-up impossible to rate accurately on his first start in Britain and the top two in the market both departing mid-race.

Twenty Twenty nonetheless took to chasing well - and with the same jockey's 5lb allowance again easing his burden, he has a good opportunity to double up in this grade.

Ryalex rarely ventures this far south, but he can make it count in the Pertemps Network Handicap Chase.

Lucinda Russell's one-eared 10-year-old was outclassed when last of four in his own backyard up at Carlisle last time.

He was dropped a generous 5lb for that effort, though - and albeit off top weight, he can take advantage of the drop back in grade at another track which should suit him.

On Kempton's evening Flat card, Coqueta is of interest in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

William Haggas' filly has had a two-month break since a disappointing performance when she simply did not appear to take to Southwell's Fibresand.

She was previously promising when third at this course, over a furlong shorter, and makes her handicap debut off a tempting rating.

Useful hurdler Nelson River proved his stamina for a marathon trip on the Flat with a Wolverhampton win last week - and from an unchanged mark, he should be very competitive again in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

SELECTIONS

KEMPTON: 4.15 The Pretty Way, 4.45 Hiroshi, 5.15 Globe Theatre, 5.50 Key Look, 6.20 Ellis Park, 6.50 Melody Of Life, 7.20 Coqueta, 7.50 Cool To Be A Cat, 8.20 Nelson River.

LEICESTER: 1.10 Twenty Twenty, 1.40 Goodbye Dancer, 2.10 Zambella, 2.40 Fil D'Ariane, 3.10 Ryalex, 3.40 Fontaine Collonges.

NAAS: 12.50 Miss Pernickety, 1.20 Energumene, 1.50 Epson Du Houx, 2.20 Bob Olinger, 2.50 Limestone Rock, 3.20 Perry Owens, 3.50 Eyewitness.

PLUMPTON: 1.00 MAKE MY DAY (NAP), 1.30 Natural History, 2.00 Rains Of Castamere, 2.30 Snuff Box, 3.00 March Is On, 3.30 Megalodon, 4.00 Lady Chuffnell.

DOUBLE: Make My Day and Natural History.