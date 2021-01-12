Thursday Tips

Dutch Decoy is expected to get back on the winning trail in the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap at Chelmsford.

The well-bred son of Dutch Art won once in five starts for owners Cheveley Park Stud and trainer Richard Fahey, before changing hands for 62,000 guineas in the autumn of 2019 and being sent to Middleham maestro Mark Johnston.

Dutch Decoy made a successful start for his new connections at Kempton last July, before reverting to the turf to run a couple of sound races in defeat at Ayr and Haydock - beaten just a length into fifth place on the latter occasion.

The four-year-old did not run again until returning from a four-month break at Southwell in early December - where after cutting out much of the running at a strong pace, he faded late on to finish fourth.

He is bound to strip fitter for the outing and has been dropped 1lb by the handicapper to a mark of 82.

With a drop back to seven furlongs likely to suit, Dutch Decoy is capable of giving weight and a beating to his rivals in Essex.

Crantock Bay will not be winning out of turn if he comes good in the opening tote Placepot Your First Bet Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

George Scott's inmate is not a straightforward ride, as evidenced by six runner-up finishes from 11 career starts, but he certainly has the ability to win at this sort of level.

He was possibly a little unfortunate not to get off the mark at Newcastle in November in a first-time visor, while he perhaps got to the front a little sooner than ideal when mowed down late on his latest outing.

He is the highest-rated horse in this field, and will find few better opportunities to open his account.

Makeen can confirm debut promise with victory in the Racing Welfare Novice Stakes.

The son of Dubawi made his first appearance at Wolverhampton last month, where he displayed signs of his greenness and was caught out for a lack of acceleration when he needed it.

He still shaped with plenty of encouragement in finishing third and is likely to have learnt plenty for the experience.

Stepping up three furlongs to a mile and a quarter, Makeen should prove hard to beat.

A hat-trick could be in the offing for No Nay Bella in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Marco Botti's filly appears to have taken her game to a new level on her last couple of starts, with a couple of strong-finishing efforts seeing her secure back-to-back successes over Kempton's mile and three furlongs.

The style of her latest triumph suggests a 3lb rise is far from insurmountable, with a slight drop back in distance not expected to be a major issue.

It is one of the biggest days of the season at Catterick, with the North Yorkshire Grand National taking centre stage.

Little Bruce won last year's renewal of the three-mile-six-furlong contest, and it would no surprise to see him repeat the feat for locally-based trainer Phil Kirby.

The nine-year-old ran over hurdles on his first start of the current campaign, before completing the cross-country course at Cheltenham last time in November.

He returns to regulation fences just 4lb higher than 12 months ago and he can be expected to make his presence felt once again for a yard that has been in good form since the turn of the year.

Fontwell punters should side with Umbrigado in the Subscribe To attheraces On Youtube Novices' Chase.

They may have to take short odds, but Umbrigado ought to prove a cut above here - having rated in the 140s over hurdles, finished second in a point-to-point in his youth and begun his career over regulation fences with a creditable effort in second behind a well-regarded winner at Uttoxeter last month.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 12.50 Miss Amelia, 1.20 Neil The Legend, 1.50 Fishkhov, 2.20 Call Simon, 2.50 Flight Deck, 3.20 The Glancing Queen, 3.50 Amlovi.

CATTERICK: 12.40 Wise Eagle, 1.10 Timely Gift, 1.40 Barrichello, 2.10 Sastruga, 2.40 Little Bruce, 3.10 Fame And Hope, 3.40 Flamboyant Joyaux.

CHELMSFORD: 4.20 Crantock Bay, 4.55 Fact Or Fable, 5.30 Irish Times, 6.00 Makeen, 6.30 River Sprite, 7.00 DUTCH DECOY (NAP), 7.30 Cinzento, 8.00 No Nay Bella.

FONTWELL: 1.00 Beauport, 1.30 Gustavian, 2.00 Umbrigado, 2.30 Lily The Pink, 3.00 Belle De Manech, 3.30 Fizzlestix, 4.00 Jazz King.

DOUBLE: Dutch Decoy and Little Bruce.