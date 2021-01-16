Sunday Tips

Notation is Ashley Iveson's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Notation can defy a hefty rise in the weights to claim her third win at Southwell in the Betway Handicap.

Following a couple of sound efforts in defeat on the turf in the autumn of 2019, Mark Johnston's filly made a successful handicap and all-weather debut at Southwell on her return from a year off the track in October.

Perhaps the dreaded 'bounce factor' was to blame for a disappointing effort back on the grass at Redcar a week later - after which she improved to finish a narrow second to Sky Power at this venue, with the pair drawing 11 lengths clear of the remainder.

Notation again failed to run up to expectations on her next start at Wolverhampton - but maybe she is not as well suited to the less taxing nature of Tapeta, because she seemed to relish being back on Fibresand when bolting up by 16 lengths here last month.

Given the ease of that success, it is hardly surprising the handicapper has slapped her with a 10lb rise to a mark of 89.

She will probably need to produce a career-best performance to add to her tally - but with just seven career starts under her belt, there is every chance she has not yet reached the ceiling of her ability.

It could be another good day for the Johnston team, with the Middleham trainer's Ghost Rider difficult to oppose in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes.

Bought for £55,000 as a yearling, the son of Dark Angel has presumably not been that precocious, because he did not even make the track as a two-year-old last season.

While his debut performance here little over a week ago was promising, it also suggested he was in need of the experience, because he was slowly away and had to be ridden at various stages before finishing to good effect.

Ghost Rider should have a clearer idea of what is required on his return to Nottinghamshire, and clearly possesses the latent talent to win a race such as this.

Amadeus Grey gets the nod in the Bombardier Handicap.

Tim Easterby's charge is another with a fine course record, having won twice from four attempts.

He could finish only fourth on his latest visit, but possibly paid for setting a strong gallop against some useful rivals.

This one-mile contest represents a slight drop in class for Amadeus Grey, and he looks sure to make his presence felt.

The Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap can go the way of recent course-and-distance scorer Iva Reflection.

Making just his second start for trainer Linda Stubbs, the four-year-old found plenty to claim a narrow verdict, and a 2lb rise does not look insurmountable - with Hollie Doyle maintaining the partnership.

Gordon Elliott is expected to land both of the Graded prizes on offer at Punchestown.

The brilliant Envoi Allen will be prohibitive odds to maintain his unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase, but his stablemate Magic Tricks will be a more backable price in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle.

The JP McManus-owned gelding made a thoroughly impressive start to his hurdling career at Navan last month, and can provide his trainer with a third straight victory in this Grade Two contest.

SELECTIONS

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.50 Envoi Allen, 1.20 Magic Tricks, 1.50 Hurricane Cliff, 2.20 Alohamora, 2.50 Ensel Du Perche, 3.20 An Marcach, 3.50 Screaming Colours.

SOUTHWELL: 1.05 Fast Emma, 1.35 Ghost Rider, 2.05 Amadeus Grey, 2.35 NOTATION (NAP), 3.05 Dramatista, 3.35 Storm Over, 4.05 Iva Reflection.

DOUBLE: Notation and Iva Reflection.