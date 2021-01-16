Monday's Tips

Rainbow Dreamer is primed to retain his title in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Alan King's fine stayer appears to have had the ideal preparation to bag this fast-track qualifier again.

The eight-year-old - so adept on an all-weather surface, be it Polytrack or Tapeta - was beaten just five lengths in the Group Three Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle last summer, before returning to that track three weeks later to run a fine fifth under a big weight in the Northumberland Plate.

After his busy and fruitful winter, then those two quick mid-summer runs, Rainbow Dreamer earned an extended break before reappearing at Newcastle last month with another admirable effort to be beaten under a length into third in a highly-competitive fast-track qualifier.

That was over this same trip, of an extended two miles, and there is every reason to anticipate further improvement.

His career record suggests he is always likely to be better for a recent run, and he achieved his first three-figure rating at this track 12 months ago - on his only visit here to date.

Tom Marquand renews the partnership, having previously won and finished second on Rainbow Dreamer - whose month break since his Newcastle return indicates this race has been a long-term plan in King's diary.

It is highly likely to come together.

Highest Mountain can also conquer Dunstall Park again, albeit at a significantly lower level, in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Claiming Stakes.

Brian Ellison's gelding is hardly the most reliable, in terms of following one decent run with another.

Nonetheless, he belatedly returned to form with victory here in November.

Two subsequent efforts over that successful course and distance have yielded contrasting results, a well-beaten eighth of nine and a head defeat in selling company.

All his recent runs have had one thing in common, a prominent running style - and there appeared to be valid excuses when he ran out of steam in December.

Highest Mountain, caught only on the line last time, drops down from the extended mile to seven furlongs - and despite being 9lb higher than for his previous Wolverhampton win, he may be tough to peg back at this distance.

In the opening Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Handicap, Spirit Of Rowdown sticks to the longer trip, over which he was twice successful at this course in November and December.

Mark Usher's gelding and his regular partner Charlie Bennett were completing a hat-trick with the second of those successes, having also scored at Chelmsford previously.

That was Spirit Of Rowdown's first victory at his seventh attempt as a juvenile - and following the turn of the year, he again ran with credit over Wolverhampton's extended mile.

He is up another 2lb for his trouble, six in all above his last winning rating, but still appears sufficiently progressive to stay very competitive at this level over his proven course and distance.

Over jumps up at Ayr, Gold Miner is another who will be gaining a deserved victory if he gets the job done in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Patient Transport Novices' Hurdle.

Mistakes at the last flight have hindered him in his only two attempts under rules to date, but he has still been beaten less than five lengths in all.

Brian Ellison moves the former winning Irish point-to-pointer up in trip significantly to an extended three miles and with champion jockey Brian Hughes on board for the first time, the lightly-raced eight-year-old could be hard to stop.

The same comment applies to Dame De Compagnie, who is one half of a two-runner affair for the Western House Hotel Gift Vouchers Novices' Chase.

Nicky Henderson has opted for this long trip north, from several other possible destinations over the past week, as his Cheltenham Festival-winning mare makes a belated return for her chasing debut.

She has reportedly taken well to her new job when schooling at home - and this will represent a good test of her credentials, with former Fighting Fifth Hurdle hero Cornerstone Lad in opposition on what is his second fencing start.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.25 Bass Rock, 12.55 Gold Miner, 1.25 Dame De Compagnie, 1.55 Event Of Sivola, 2.30 Darius Des Sources, 3.00 Charm Offensive, 3.35 Made For You, 4.05 Everyday Champagne.

LINGFIELD: 12.15 Rose Ohara, 12.45 Italian Legend, 1.15 Not That Fuisse, 1.45 Win My Wings, 2.20 Getariver, 2.50 Zabeel Star, 3.25 Atomic Jack, 3.55 Lucky's Dream.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.05 Palm Beach, 1.35 You Say Nothing, 2.10 Humble Glory, 2.40 Low Lie The Fields, 3.15 Fantasio D'alene, 3.45 Get Home, 4.15 Cute Cherry.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Spirit Of Rowdown, 4.40 Highest Mountain, 5.10 It Must Be Faith, 5.40 Sarah's Verse, 6.10 RAINBOW DREAMER (NAP), 6.40 Athmad, 7.10 Rain Gauge, 7.40 Critical Thinking, 8.10 Elegant Love.

DOUBLE: Rainbow Dreamer and Highest Mountain.